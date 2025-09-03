Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Keegan Bradley is enlisting the services of a golf legend in a bid to wrestle the Ryder Cup trophy back to the United States.

With the decision now made that he will be in a buggy wearing an earpiece, rather than in spikes, and not operating the dual role of playing captain at Bethpage – Bradley can now focus his planning on the atmosphere he wants to create in the Long Island locker room.

One of the first calls it has made, it appears, is to bring in an American great in Larry Nelson.

That’s according to a post on X by former PGA Tour pro Dave Stockton Jr on Wednesday.

“My dad told me last night that @Keegan_Bradley has asked Larry Nelson to be at The Ryder Cup as Ambassador to Team USA,” Stockton Jr wrote.

• LIV Golf pro calls for peace deal on Tour return

• Brooks Koepka reacts to Ryder Cup failure

“What a class move by Captain Keegan! Larry Nelson was 9-3-1 in 3 Ryder Cups and should’ve been a Captain years ago. 3 time Major Champion too!”

He then added: “The man has lived an incredible life and as you know is respected by everyone that knows him. A great addition to Team USA!”

Indeed, Nelson certainly does have Ryder Cup pedigree.

The 77-year-old, who won two PGA Championships and one US Open before embarking on a trophy-laden senior career, teed it up in the 1979, 1981 and 1987 Ryder Cups.

• Bryson DeChambeau issues Ryder Cup warning to Team Europe

• “What’s the point?” – European Tour veteran hits out over Ryder Cup snubs

He is widely considered unlucky never have had the honour to lead the US side after winning nine points across those three matches.

Nelson was snubbed in favour of Lanny Wadkins in 1995 and Tom Kite in 1997.

Nelson was also disappointed that the PGA of America turned to another veteran in former captain Tom Watson for the 2014 match at Gleneagles, when he had not had the chance to lead the team.

But it would seem that Bradley has now drafted in the sage Nelson to impart some wisdom and motivation for his players ahead of the seismic home match in New York.

Ben Parsons is the Senior Writer at bunkered and is the man to come to for all of the latest news, across both the professional and amateur games. Formerly of The Mirror and Press Association, he is a member at Halifax Golf Club and is a long-suffering fan of both Manchester United and the Wales rugby team.