One man who knows exactly what it takes to captain a Ryder Cup-winning team is European stalwart Bernard Gallacher.

The last time the match play clash was held in New York it was Team Europe who came out on top, as they defeated their American rivals under the guidance of Gallacher at Oak Hill.

Thirty years on, the Ryder Cup is back at a New York venue, with Bethpage Black playing host to the American-Euro tussle.

Keegan Bradley has been tasked with winning back the cup lost by Team USA two years ago, after they fell to a seventh-straight defeat on European soil.

The Americans will be fuelled with optimism, having convincingly pushed their European rivals aside the last time the event took place in the USA at Whistling Straits.

Winning an away Ryder Cup is regarded as one of toughest tests in golf, and things will be made even harder for Luke Donald and Team Europe, who are expected to be met by a raucous New York crowd.

Despite the task at hand, 1995-winning skipper Gallacher believes it is Bradley who faces the most question marks heading into the event due to his team’s lack of experience.

In total the Americans have five rookies on their roster in JJ Spaun, Russell Henley, Harris English, Ben Griffin and Cameron Young.

The Europeans in comparison have just one in Rasmus Hojgaard, with 11 of the 12 returning from their victory in Rome two years ago.

Gallacher believes this gives Donald the upper hand.

“For Luke, everything has fallen into place,” Gallacher told bunkered.co.uk. “As far as the Americans are concerned, I am sure Luke is watching and seeing five rookies. They are untested.

“The supporters are expecting all 12 of their players to play great. We know Scheffler is a great player, Schauffele, Justin Thomas, Bryson, Morikawa. But do we know about Cam Young, JJ Spaun, Russell Henley? No we don’t.

“They may have even never attended a Ryder Cup. Keegan Bradley has got work to do and that is work that Luke does not have.”

The past year has been far from easy for Bradley, who constantly faced questions over whether he would become the first playing captain in over 60 years in New York.

The American skipper has been one of his nation’s most in-form stars this campaign, but opted not to pick himself as a player, instead focusing on his off-course role.

Amid the pressures now put on a Ryder Cup captain, Gallacher believes balancing both roles would not have been possible.

The Scot said: “If he was going to be a playing captain, then he was never going to be captain. That job would have fallen to someone like Jim Furyk. I wasn’t surprised, even Keegan said it was a non-starter.

“There was talk of Arnold Palmer. It was not as big as an event back then and Arnold was the best player in the world. It was not like the Ryder Cup is today, it is more difficult now.”

Bradley infamously missed out on a playing spot two years ago, with the rejection call from his predecessor Zach Johnson captured by Netflix’s Full Swing cameras and shown to the world.

The captain has made no secret of his desire to one day return as a player, and Gallacher believes this will have made the decision to leave himself out even tougher.

“It will have been a very difficult decision. Everyone who knows Keegan Bradley knows he is a very passionate guy. It will have been difficult for the PGA of America because there was always a chance he would play well, but they obviously wanted someone who was in touch with the players on the PGA Tour.”

While the playing debate surrounding Bradley hung over the heads of the Americans for over a year, three-time captain Gallacher feels having the 39-year-old in charge does have its positives.

“Keegan does know these players intimately,” he added. “And that is probably he was picked in the first place, and that is a good thing.”

As for trying to predict a winner, Gallacher just about has the Europeans ahead of the US, despite the latter’s home advantage, again thanks to the away team’s experience.

He explained: “Europe have got a really good chance of breaking the dominance of the home side. It is a very experienced team and everyone is playing well.

“It will be very close, even a drawn match, but I think Europe have too much experience for this American side. The only advantage the Americans have is the crowd, but I think our team is the better team to be honest.”

Josh Lees is a Content Producer at bunkered and joined the team in August 2025. Formerly of The Mirror, he covers all aspects of the game, from breaking tour news to in depth features. A member of Brookdale Golf Club in Manchester, Josh finds himself on the blue side of the city's footballing divide and is Pep Guardiola's biggest fan.