Keegan Bradley has been backed to play in this year’s Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black by fellow hopeful Patrick Cantlay.

The discussion as to whether Bradley will play in New York has been a hot topic ever since he was appointed as Team USA captain last July.

As the match play clash has grown closer the speculation has only intensified, with the American playing some of the best golf of his career over the past year.

If he is to feature as a playing captain, he would become the first to take on that role since Arnold Palmer back in 1963.

Over 60 years on, the pressure and responsibility of being Ryder Cup captain has only increased, leading to doubts as to whether Bradley can balance both roles.

On form alone though, Cantlay believes the team captain has done enough to warrant one of the 12 playing spots on the American roster.

“If I was the captain, I’d pick Keegan. I think he’s played great,” Cantlay said when speaking at the BMW Championship this week.

He continued: “I think he has a lot of responsibility that week, so if he feels that he can play golf like a normal week given all his other responsibilities.

“I’m just saying that if I was the captain and I was thinking, I think he’s definitely one of the best American players, and his results have shown that.”

Cantlay was quizzed on his own chances of making a third Ryder Cup appearance in red, white and blue, with the 33-year-old most likely relying on a captain’s pick this time around.

Looking to solidify his place in Bradley’s team, Cantlay said: “I think it would be nice to go

out the next two weeks and have some nice finishes and play well.

“After last week, I feel like I have some momentum going in the right direction, and I feel really

good about the things I’m working on in my game.”

Cantlay currently sits 15th in the US standings, five places behind Bradley. The top six players in the list qualify automatically, with Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele and J.J. Spaun already confirmed.

