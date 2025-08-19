Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Four months ago, Brandt Snedeker seemed to dismiss the idea of Keegan Bradley becoming the first Ryder Cup playing captain since Arnold Palmer in 1963.

“I don’t think it’s possible to be able to do both just with how much stuff goes into being a captain,” Snedeker had claimed after being revealed as the 2026 US Presidents Cup captain.

Now, as the match at Bethpage State Park looms closer, Snedeker has intriguingly changed his mind.

“I kind of changed my tune on that,” the US vice-captain told bunkered.co.uk here at the Belfry, where he is teeing it up at the British Masters. “I feel like Keegan can do both. I feel like we can help him.”

There are eight days until Bradley names his six wild cards and the quandary over whether he should pick himself – and indeed perform a dual role or relinquish the captaincy altogether – is of huge debate.

Last week, Rory McIlroy reiterated that he has already shot down the opportunity to be a playing captain for Europe because it would be “too difficult.”

McIlroy, though, also stressed that Bradley is definitely among the 12 best American players.

“That’s why everyone is so interested and it’s such a compelling case,” he said. “I’m just as interested as everyone else to see how it all plays out.”

• Donald Trump venue awarded new PGA Tour Signature Event

• PGA Tour star confirms injury return after five-month absence

Bradley, the world No.13, is 11th in the US rankings but did not threaten the automatic places after winning the Travelers Championship in June. He was the firebrand of the winning Presidents Cup side in Montreal last year but now must weigh up if he can play a juggling act in New York.

“I’ve been really impressed with his ability to compartmentalise, his ability to still play some great golf while dealing with what we know he’s been dealing with off the course,” Snedeker said.

“The amount of stuff he’s had to do to make this special for the guys has been unbelievable. So I think all of us have kind of come around to realising that if we feel like he’s one of our best 12 players, he can do both and we can help him do that.”

The volatility of the selection process is such that, after dramatically beating Tommy Fleetwood to the Travelers title in Connecticut, Snedeker had Bradley down as a lock for the American side. Now, after only one top-20 finish in his last five starts, he’s not so sure.

“If you would have asked me this after Hartford, I would have said there’s no way he’s not on the team,” Snedeker admitted. “You ask me this now and I’m like, ‘I don’t know’.”

Snedeker, however, believes the experienced presence of Jim Furyk in the US backroom team can give Bradley the freedom to play.

“Having Jim has been huge,” he said. “As somebody who’s been a Ryder Cup captain and had a tonne of experience, he’s been unbelievable in these meetings we’ve been having about helping us understand what it’s going to look like the week of. I think he can do both.

“We have contingency plans to make sure that we have everything covered so that come Friday morning when that first tee ball is hit, we know exactly what we’re going to try to accomplish.

” You can have the Mike Tyson quote: “Everyone has a great plan until you get punched in the mouth. We’re going to have a great plan and we’re probably going to get punched in the mouth at some point.

• Charley Hull shares extent of injury after freak accident

• The ugliest US Ryder Cup outfits of all time

“You’ve got to kind of gain those scenarios out, make sure that we’re all on the same page. At the end of the day, Keegan’s put two years of his life into this and this is going to be his team no matter if he’s playing or captaining. Our job is to help him see his dream come to fruition.”

Bradley including himself would certainly be a popular decision in the Long Island locker room. Bryson DeChambeau even teased the possibility of an “electric” pairing with the skipper in an interview with bunkered.co.uk last month.

And the likelihood of Bradley playing increased when it emerged that an amendment has been made to the Ryder Cup “captains’ agreement” before the Bethpage clash.

As first reported by the Telegraph, European skipper Luke Donald has agreed to a rule change which allows captains to delegate on-course advice to their assistants. In the past, only captains have been able to communicate on decisions inside the ropes.

Effectively, Bradley is therefore free to appoint a de facto captain if he is playing in a session. Snedeker, though, has denied that the move foreshadows Bradley becoming a playing captain.

“I don’t think it’s just necessarily a Keegan thing,” he said. “It was something that was like, ‘hey, let’s get this grey area out of here. Every time a vice cap is talking to a player, the other team say, well, ‘he’s giving advice, it’s on a par three, what’s he doing?

“But you could be talking about what you had for dinner last night. This way we’re not having to police every conversation on every team.”

Of course, the ‘will he or won’t he?’ debate will ensue for one more week, but Snedeker is keen to downplay the magnitude of a decision that his good friend Bradley has spent months agonising over.

“The one thing these people kind of give this narrative to, I think the captains get way too much credit and way too much blame,” he said. “If a guy wins a Ryder Cup, he’s the best captain ever. If a guy loses, he’s the worst captain ever.

“At the end of the day, I think the players are going to decide what happens inside the ropes, and our job is to get out of their way and let them do their thing.”

Ben Parsons is the Senior Writer at bunkered and is the man to come to for all of the latest news, across both the professional and amateur games. Formerly of The Mirror and Press Association, he is a member at Halifax Golf Club and is a long-suffering fan of both Manchester United and the Wales rugby team.