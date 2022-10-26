search
HomeGolf NewsKeiser: “Coul Links can be one of the greatest courses in the world”

Golf News

Keiser: “Coul Links can be one of the greatest courses in the world”

By Lewis Fraser21 October, 2022
The latest plans for Coul Links, in East Sutherland, have been endorsed by Michael Keiser.

The son of Mike Keiser, the acclaimed course developer, recently visited Coul Links with Bill Coore and claimed “this could be one of the greatest golf courses in the world.”

Michael Keiser, son of Mike, was speaking to Communities for Coul, the group who are at the forefront of the plans. The group is currently finalising plans for the development to send to the Highland Council.

• Huge increase in golf participation

• Conservationists argue against Coul

They hope that the new plans will address the concerns that saw the project rejected by Scottish ministers in 2020.

Gordon Sutherland, of Communities for Coul, said: “We were absolutely delighted to welcome Michael and Bill to Coul Links and even more so to receive a wonderful seal of approval for the plans.

“They were able to review on the ground all the changes from the previous, unsuccessful bid and pronounced themselves more excited than ever about the possibilities for a world-class, environmentally friendly golf course at the site.

• Scots-based pro on "whirlwind" career change

• Golf Saudi chief rows back LIV majors claim

“Michael told us ‘I think Coul Links will be Bill’s finest ever golf course design.’ And he added that, bearing in mind he already has one in the world’s top-ten ranking, ‘this could be one of the greatest golf courses in the world.’

“A huge amount of work has gone into our plans and in addressing concerns raised over the previous, unsuccessful bid and this is a fantastic endorsement by internationally recognised experts in their field as we prepare to submit our planning application.”

The group believe that their plans to restore and protect the Coul Links Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI) will be key in the plans being approved. 

These include fairways being broken up to reduce the impact on flora, as well as parts of the original course plans being reworked to avoid environmentally sensitive areas.

The group also argue that the course, which would sit beside the Dornoch Firth, would attract huge economic gains to the area.

