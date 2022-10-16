"Keith Pelley must go" says DP World Tour pro's brother

The older brother of Pablo Larrazabal has called for the DP World Tour chief executive Keith Pelley to quit as LIV tension continues to dominate the men’s game.



Alejandro Larrazbal, who won The Amateur Championship in 2002, took to Twitter to blast the tour’s leadership after Adrian Otaegui was largely ignored by the circuit’s social media channels, despite leading the Andalucia Masters after 54 holes.

Otaegui raced into a six-shot lead at Valderrama after carding a third round 64. However, he barely featured in the tour’s coverage of Saturday’s play, prompting many to speculate that he was being punished for his links to LIV Golf.

The Spaniard featured in three of the first four events on the Saudi-funded start-up and was one of four players who successfully challenged sanctions imposed by the DP World Tour earlier in the summer.

Even so, Larrazabal – whose brother Pablo, a seven-time DP World Tour winner, played in the inaugural LIV event near London – was unimpressed, branding the tour “pathetic” for ignoring his compatriot.

“I search and search and can't find a single mention of @adrianotaegui 's feat today by the DP, leading by 6,” he tweeted. “Does anyone find anything? If so, I promise to take a course on RRSS management or something... forgive my incompetence... #pathetic.”

In a follow-up tweet, he added: “Pelley must not finish the year, under no circumstances…the direction of the circuit is too Dantesque and someone has to fall, quickly, and change course. The last customers of the tour are the fans, let no one forget that.

"How long will it take for the players to rise up against the circuit management? Knowing the atrocities that are done to its members and the opportunities for expansion and growth that have been squandered?"



Larrazabal wasn’t the only one unimpressed by the tour’s treatment of Otaegui on Saturday. Australian pro Scott Hend said it would “be nice to see Adrian Otaegui W after the crap he has had to deal with after playing a couple of LIV events”, whilst Lee Westwood tweeted this:

