search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsKeith Pelley outlines plans for "ridiculously important" Scottish Open

Golf News

Keith Pelley outlines plans for "ridiculously important" Scottish Open

By Michael McEwan08 December, 2020
European Tour Keith Pelley Scottish Open Tour News Scottish news UK Swing The Bunkered Podcast
Keith Pelley European Tour Chief Executive

Keith Pelley, the chief executive of the European Tour has revealed that the Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open will return to its traditional slot on the European Tour next season, taking place the week before The Open.

The coronavirus pandemic forced this year’s edition of the tournament to move from July to October.

However, speaking on the latest episode of The bunkered Podcast, Pelley revealed that the 2021 tournament will take place from July 8-11, the week before the 149th Open is staged at Royal St George’s. 

• WIN A PRIZE A DAY WITH OUR ADVENT CALENDAR

• Tributes pour in for 'Voice of Golf' Alliss

He added that increasing the event’s stature will be something the European Tour will look to achieve as part of its new “strategic alliance” with the PGA Tour.

“The Scottish Open will go the week before the Open Championship,” said Pelley. “It’s ridiculously important to our tour. Scotland is the spiritual home of golf and it’s part of our DNA at the European Tour, so it is a very critical tournament that will only grow more and more.

“It’s a conversation, to be honest with you, that we’re having with the PGA Tour, about how we can make that event even bigger and even stronger going forward. It definitely has the best date in our schedule so I’m incredibly optimistic about how we’ll be able to grow it.”

Pelley didn’t divulge where the Scottish Open will take place in 2021 but bunkered.co.uk understands that returning to The Renaissance Club in East Lothian for a third successive year has been discussed, with Royal Aberdeen also thought to be in the frame to stage the tournament for the first time since 2014.

• 11 great Peter Alliss quotes you've never heard

• The huge name in danger of missing the Masters

Full details will be revealed when the tour publishes its 2021 schedule next week. That schedule will feature the return of the UK Swing, which debuted on the European Tour this year following the initial COVID lockdown.

“The UK Swing is something that definitely worked and it definitely will be back next year,” added Pelley. “It will be a true UK Swing, with events in England, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales, and it will be a staple now on the European Tour schedule for many, many years to come.”

The expected loss of some events in Australia and Asia has left the tour with a handful of gaps to fill in the first quarter of the year but, beyond that, Pelley revealed that the schedule is jam-packed – so much so, in fact, that the tour has been unable to accommodate two proposed tournaments later in the year.

The schedule will also be more player-focused, with ease of travel a key priority.

• McIlroy responds to former Open champ's criticism

• Popular English course to close permanently

“You learn a lot in something like a pandemic,” added Pelley. “It’s how you adjust and how you react that’s going to affect your future.

“I truly believe that the organisation has come out of this pandemic understanding a different way of operating and really a more efficient way of creating tournaments that we now own and control. Going forward, we will be less dependent on promoters and more in control of own destiny by producing tournaments ourselves.”

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO THE FULL EPISODE OF THE BUNKERED PODCAST WITH KEITH PELLEY.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - European Tour

Related Articles - Keith Pelley

Related Articles - Scottish Open

Related Articles - Tour News

Related Articles - Scottish news

Related Articles - The Bunkered Podcast

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
THE MOST UNDERRATED DRIVER MONEY CAN BUY - BUT WHAT IS IT?
Srixon
play button
HIT IT SOLID OFF SLOPING LIES | GOLF EXPLAINED
Golf Lessons
play button
THE MOST DIFFICULT LIES IN GOLF | GOLF EXPLAINED
Golf Lessons
play button
AM I A GOOD ENOUGH GOLFER TO USE A SET OF BLADES???
blades
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Robert MacIntyre get timely boost ahead of Masters bid
"I over-coached him" admits Tiger Woods' former coach
Keith Pelley outlines plans for "ridiculously important" Scottish Open
NEW! THE BUNKERED GOLF PODCAST
This HUGE name is in danger of missing The Masters

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Keep your height for more consistency
Watch
play button
Keep your feet planted during the backswing
Watch
play button
More shoulder turn means more power
Watch
play button
Lengthen your backswing for more power
Watch
See all videos right arrow