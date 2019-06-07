Kevin Craggs joins IMG Academy

Top golf coach Kevin Craggs has been announced as the Director of Golf at IMG Academy in Florida, one world’s largest 'multi-sport' institutions.

Craggs, who was based in Scotland for 23 years before heading to the States late last year, will oversee all aspects of the IMG Academy golf program for boarding school, camps, professional player training and events.

“This was an incredible opportunity to oversee the development of so many talented, passionate players from all across the globe,” said Craggs.

“IMG Academy has a unique culture and community of athletic and academic development, and equipped with resources unmatched by most professional golf facilities. I’m excited to have the opportunity to continue IMG’s tradition of developing players to excel at the next stage of their career.”

Craggs’ previous position in the States was at Bishop’s Gate Golf Academy, where he served as Director of Golf Coaching and Instruction. The Akrotiri-born coach, who was the National Coach for the former Scottish Ladies Golfing Association, has been a teaching professional for over 30 years and has PGA Advanced Fellow Professional status.



Excited to welcome Kevin Craggs to the #IMGFam as Director of Golf. With three decades of experience, the boarding school, camp, and professional training programs will benefit from his insights & knowledge of the game!⛳️ pic.twitter.com/sOI5DWCFRi — IMG Academy (@IMGAcademy) June 4, 2019

He currently coaches a number of top players, including Paula Creamer, Colin Montgomerie and, more recently, he has been working with former USPGA champion Shaun Micheel

“Kevin’s knowledge of the sport and track record with player development is renowned within the golfing world,” remarked IMG Academy Athletic Director Scott Dean.



“The addition of Kevin to our program is a game changer, and we are excited for all of our students and pros who are going to benefit from his insights.”

In addition to naming Craggs as Director, longtime senior golf instructor Scott Davies has been promoted to the role of Director of Golf Operations. Davies boasts more than two decades of coaching experience, and joined IMG Academy in 2011. He has worked with the likes of Pablo Martin, Alexander Noren and Peter Uihlein, in addition to LPGA players Karin Sjodin, Pernilla Lindberg and Annie Thurman.



