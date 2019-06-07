search
Golf News

Kevin Craggs joins IMG Academy

By Bryce Ritchie05 June, 2019
Top golf coach Kevin Craggs has been announced as the Director of Golf at IMG Academy in Florida, one world’s largest 'multi-sport' institutions.

Craggs, who was based in Scotland for 23 years before heading to the States late last year, will oversee all aspects of the IMG Academy golf program for boarding school, camps, professional player training and events.

“This was an incredible opportunity to oversee the development of so many talented, passionate players from all across the globe,” said Craggs.

“IMG Academy has a unique culture and community of athletic and academic development, and equipped with resources unmatched by most professional golf facilities. I’m excited to have the opportunity to continue IMG’s tradition of developing players to excel at the next stage of their career.”

Craggs’ previous position in the States was at Bishop’s Gate Golf Academy, where he served as Director of Golf Coaching and Instruction. The Akrotiri-born coach, who was the National Coach for the former Scottish Ladies Golfing Association, has been a teaching professional for over 30 years and has PGA Advanced Fellow Professional status.

He currently coaches a number of top players, including Paula Creamer, Colin Montgomerie and, more recently, he has been working with former USPGA champion Shaun Micheel

“Kevin’s knowledge of the sport and track record with player development is renowned within the golfing world,” remarked IMG Academy Athletic Director Scott Dean.

“The addition of Kevin to our program is a game changer, and we are excited for all of our students and pros who are going to benefit from his insights.”

In addition to naming Craggs as Director, longtime senior golf instructor Scott Davies has been promoted to the role of Director of Golf Operations. Davies boasts more than two decades of coaching experience, and joined IMG Academy in 2011. He has worked with the likes of Pablo Martin, Alexander Noren and Peter Uihlein, in addition to LPGA players Karin Sjodin, Pernilla Lindberg and Annie Thurman.

