Kevin Kisner apologises for "reckless tweet"

Three-time PGA Tour winner Kevin Kisner has apologised for a tweet that he sent to former basketball star Rex Chapman earlier today.

Kisner, the world No.30, was roundly condemned for responding to a tweet in which 12-year NBA veteran Chapman aired his frustration at the handling of the COVID-19 pandemic by the American government.

The former Charlotte Hornets and Miami Heat player wrote: "My friends parents have died from Covid & Covid related issues. My parents are in & out of the hospital. One of my kids tested positive for Covid today.

• Is this the craziest golf bet of all time?

• John Daly reveals shock cancer diagnosis

• Bob-Mac has extra reason to play well at US Open

"Forgive me if I’m upset over 200,000 dead when the President told us 6-months ago we would be down to 0 cases 'in a few days'."

Kisner replied: "Guess they can’t follow the guidelines."

He has since deleted the tweet and issued an apology to Chapman.

Listen up!

IS $15M TOO MUCH TO WIN FOR PLAYING GOLF

"Earlier this morning, I made a reckless comment," wrote the 36-year-old. "I diminished the real experience of pain and loss suffered by many during the pandemic.

"I am not without empathy, but I certainly exercised poor judgement. I apologize to @RexChapman and anyone else that was hurt by my comment."

Chapman had responded to Kisner's original tweet to say that he would be blocking him on the platform. Other Twitter users blasted his comments as "heartless", "toxic" and "disgusting".



• Caddyshack star volunteers to caddie at US Open

• Injured Brooks Koepka out of the US Open

A PGA Tour spokesperson told Golf Digest'sBrian Wacker that representatives of the organisation had spoken to Kisner about his remarks.

"We found Kevin's comment this morning to be both disappointing and out of character," said an official. "His remarks do not reflect the nature of our sport or organization, both of which strive to offer compassion and unity.

"We were pleased to see Kevin take ownership of the situation and have since spoken to him directly."