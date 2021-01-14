search
Kevin Kisner has brilliant response when asked if he can win anywhere

Golf News

Kevin Kisner has brilliant response when asked if he can win anywhere

By Ryan Crombie14 January, 2021
Kevin Kisner PGA Tour Sony Open Tour News Golf News
Kevin Kisner Win

Kevin Kisner didn’t hold back during his press conference ahead of this week’s Sony Open as he discussed his ability to win on tour.

The three-time PGA Tour winner enjoys the Sony Open in Hawaii, with three top-five finishes since 2016, and his playful manner reflected that during his Wednesday press conference.

“Probably not,” said Kisner, when asked if he could win anywhere on tour. “I’m not going to win at Bethpage Black or Torrey Pines.”

• Major champion wary over the return of fans

• Limited number of patrons to attend 2021 Masters

So why show up?

“Because they give away a lot of money for 20th,” quipped Kisner. 

The comments may not sit well with the PGA Tour blazers, but Kisner didn’t seem fazed as he went on to reveal he will be taking a six-week break as he and his wife are expecting their third child on February 11.

• Top coach suggests one thing to help Spieth

“I'm going to take off after that all the way through to the WGC-Mexico Championship,” explained Kisner. “That's a pretty big schedule change. Although, I don't play much on the west coast anyway. I decided to completely eliminate the entire west coast and come back in Florida.”

• Thomas apologises for homophobic slur

As for when he returns at the Arnold Palmer Invitational at the beginning of March, the 36-year-old went on to explain why he might not be showing up at as many events on the remainder of his schedule as other players.

“I just don't go to the tour events that I don't think I can win,” he added. “I don't think I can make up enough ground in the areas that I'm great on certain courses. I just don't attend those.”

