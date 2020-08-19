search
Kevin Kisner has the weirdest putting drill we have EVER seen...

Golf News

Kevin Kisner has the weirdest putting drill we have EVER seen...

By bunkered.co.uk16 August, 2020
Kevin Kisner

We've grown accustomed to seeing all sorts of weird and wacky drills from the world's top players - but this one has to be the strangest yet.

Kevin Kisner, the three-time PGA Tour winner, was spotted doing something very unusual on the putting green at Sedgefield Country Club, host venue of this week's Wyndham Championship. 

And when we say 'very unusual', we mean 'very unusual'.

Have a look at this footage of the world No.34 in action...

The things on Kisner's feet are called 'Chango Balance Paws'.

They fasten over the top of your shoes and can be used while walking or standing for additional balance and training. They are designed to help with proprioception and improve your 'dynamic balance', in this case the balance of your body whilst you complete your putting stroke.

Before you dismiss it as a player's desperate attempt to fix one of the weakest parts of his game, consider this: since he broke onto the PGA Tour in 2014, Kisner has finished 21st, 45th, 3rd, 30th, 12th and 20th in Strokes Gained: Putting. 

Yeah, he's one of the best putters in the game, so maybe there's some method to the apparent madness.

Fancy trying the Chango Balance Paws for yourself? Click here to find out more.

LISTEN! IS BROOKS KOEPKA
GETTING TOO BIG FOR HIS BOOTS?

