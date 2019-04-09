search
Kevin Na has a VERY unlikely fan

Kevin Na has a VERY unlikely fan

By Michael McEwan03 April, 2019
Who’s your favourite golfer? Tiger Woods? Rory McIlroy? DJ? Michelle Wie?

Plenty to choose from, right?

Chances are Kevin Na isn’t up there. No disrespect intended to the American. He’s a fine player as his two PGA Tour wins and $28.6m in career earnings demonstrate. However, his glacial pace of play is a turn-off for a lot of fans.

One guy who’s able to see past that and who appears to be a big fan of the 35-year-old?

None other than pop star Justin Bieber.

The 25-year-old singer is a huge golf fan and attended the 2017 US PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Golf Club where he hung out with Bubba Watson and Wesley Bryan amongst others.

However, he appears to have a particular soft spot for Na, as this video posted to his Instagram story (and his 107 MILLION followers) shows.

Bieber is, of course, impersonating Na running in his putts, as he did whilst playing in the company of Tiger Woods at the PLAYERS Championship last month.

