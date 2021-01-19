search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsKevin Na reveals massive goal for 2021

Golf News

Kevin Na reveals massive goal for 2021

By Ryan Crombie19 January, 2021
Kevin Na PGA Tour Ryder Cup Whistling Straits Sony Open Tour News Team USA
Kevin Na Ryder Cup

Fresh from winning the Sony Open in Hawaii, Kevin Na has admitted that he has one massive goal for 2021.

On Sunday night, the American birdied the final hole at Waiʻalae Country Club to edge out Chris Kirk and Joaquin Niemann, securing his fourth win in his last 55 starts in the process.

With his first win of 2021 under his belt, the 37-year-old is hopeful that he'll be able to keep riding his momentum all the way to Whistling Straits in September.

• Major champ wary over the return of fans

• Monty teams up with bunkered Golf Breaks

“I want to be back in the top-20 in the world before the year is over, contend in a major, and obviously make it to the Tour Championship and so on - but the big thing is the Ryder Cup,” explained Na.

“I haven't made a team golf event yet. I've been close a few times. I really thought I had a chance at the Presidents Cup.”

Na, who has five career wins on the PGA Tour, currently sits 16th on the US Ryder Cup rankings. The top-six will qualify automatically, while the remaining six will be selected by captain Steve Stricker following the 2021 Tour Championship.

Na believes he has certain qualities that could be utilised by the USA side to gain an advantage over Padraig Harrington's Europe.

• Top coach suggests one thing to help Spieth

• Register for the virtual Scottish Golf Show

“I'm a fighter,” he added. “I'm a good matchplay player. I'm a good putter. Making those key putts is going to wear down the opponents and I think I could be a good pick, a good help to the team.”

The 2020 Ryder Cup is scheduled to take place from September 24-26 at Whistling Straits Golf Club in Wisconsin.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Kevin Na

Related Articles - PGA Tour

Related Articles - Ryder Cup

Related Articles - Whistling Straits

Related Articles - Sony Open

Related Articles - Tour News

Related Articles - Team USA

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
ARE THESE DRIVERS REALLY BETTER THAN EVER BEFORE? – TaylorMade SIM2 driver review
TaylorMade
play button
IS THIS THE FASTEST DRIVER WE’VE EVER TESTED??? - Callaway Epic Speed, MAX & MAX LS review
Callaway
play button
HAS COBRA CREATED THE PERFECT DRIVER??? - COBRA RADSPEED review
Cobra
play button
WHY THIS SHOULD BE YOUR NEXT SPLIT SET - Callaway Apex irons review
Callaway
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Ryder Cup star reveals he is set to skip Scottish Open
Matthew Wolff details crucial lesson he learned in 2020
Justin Thomas "upset" by Ralph Lauren decision
Rory McIlroy weighs in on Justin Thomas controversy
Tiger Woods pushes back start to 2021 after back op

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Don’t close your clubface at address
Watch
play button
The right swing plane will lead to more consistency
Watch
play button
Increase your power
Watch
play button
Denis Pugh’s ball striking tips
Watch
See all videos right arrow