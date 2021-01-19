Kevin Na reveals massive goal for 2021

Fresh from winning the Sony Open in Hawaii, Kevin Na has admitted that he has one massive goal for 2021.

On Sunday night, the American birdied the final hole at Waiʻalae Country Club to edge out Chris Kirk and Joaquin Niemann, securing his fourth win in his last 55 starts in the process.

With his first win of 2021 under his belt, the 37-year-old is hopeful that he'll be able to keep riding his momentum all the way to Whistling Straits in September.

“I want to be back in the top-20 in the world before the year is over, contend in a major, and obviously make it to the Tour Championship and so on - but the big thing is the Ryder Cup,” explained Na.

“I haven't made a team golf event yet. I've been close a few times. I really thought I had a chance at the Presidents Cup.”



Na, who has five career wins on the PGA Tour, currently sits 16th on the US Ryder Cup rankings. The top-six will qualify automatically, while the remaining six will be selected by captain Steve Stricker following the 2021 Tour Championship.

Na believes he has certain qualities that could be utilised by the USA side to gain an advantage over Padraig Harrington's Europe.

“I'm a fighter,” he added. “I'm a good matchplay player. I'm a good putter. Making those key putts is going to wear down the opponents and I think I could be a good pick, a good help to the team.”

The 2020 Ryder Cup is scheduled to take place from September 24-26 at Whistling Straits Golf Club in Wisconsin.