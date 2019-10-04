Kevin Na’s caddie has excellent response to Bio Kim ban

The Korean Tour suspended Bio Kim earlier this week for making an obscene gesture aimed at a fan during the final round of the DGB Financial Group Volvik Daegu Gyeongbuk Open.



The decision to ban the South Korean for three years has caused a massive backlash, with many suggesting the punishment was too severe.

Kevin Na was one of those who believed the sentence handed out to Kim was harsh, saying that the three-year ban was ‘ridiculous’.



Now, Na’s caddie, Kenny Harms, has responded in his own way to the situation.



During the first round of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open at TPC Summerlin, Harms donned a cap that read “Free Bio Kim”.

“It is probably one of the worst decisions in sports history,” said Harms on Thursday, as was reported by GolfWeek.



“The guy’s No. 1 on the money list, he’s one of the best players coming out of Korea who plays on that tour, and you’re going to put him in jail? That’s why I wore this. We’re all behind him. The whole golf industry is behind him.”



Kim, who was the money leader on the South Korean Tour, was also fined £6,750 by the Korean Professional Golfers' Association.

