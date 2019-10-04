search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsKevin Na’s caddie has excellent response to Bio Kim ban

Golf News

Kevin Na’s caddie has excellent response to Bio Kim ban

By Ryan Crombie04 October, 2019
Bio Kim Controversy KPGA South Korean Tour Kenny Harms Kevin Na Golf News golf latest
Na Caddie

The Korean Tour suspended Bio Kim earlier this week for making an obscene gesture aimed at a fan during the final round of the DGB Financial Group Volvik Daegu Gyeongbuk Open.

The decision to ban the South Korean for three years has caused a massive backlash, with many suggesting the punishment was too severe.

Kevin Na was one of those who believed the sentence handed out to Kim was harsh, saying that the three-year ban was ‘ridiculous’.

• WATCH: Korean Tour money leader banned for explicit gesture

Now, Na’s caddie, Kenny Harms, has responded in his own way to the situation.

• "Ridiculous" - Pro blasts Korean Tour over Kim ban

During the first round of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open at TPC Summerlin, Harms donned a cap that read “Free Bio Kim”.

Harmshat

“It is probably one of the worst decisions in sports history,” said Harms on Thursday, as was reported by GolfWeek.

• Brooks Koepka "pain free" after stem cell treatment

“The guy’s No. 1 on the money list, he’s one of the best players coming out of Korea who plays on that tour, and you’re going to put him in jail? That’s why I wore this. We’re all behind him. The whole golf industry is behind him.”

• New UK event coming to the European Tour next year

Kim, who was the money leader on the South Korean Tour, was also fined £6,750 by the Korean Professional Golfers' Association.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Bio Kim

Related Articles - Controversy

Related Articles - Kevin Na

Related Articles - Golf News

Related Articles - golf latest

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
Motocaddy S1 & Pro-Series REVIEW & GIVEAWAY
Motocaddy
play button
MASTER YOUR SHORT GAME (Epic Mission EP 5)
Epic Mission
play button
REVIEWED! TAYLORMADE 2019 P790 IRONS!
TaylorMade
play button
FIRST REVIEW! TITLEIST T-SERIES IRONS!
Titleist
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Kevin Na’s caddie has excellent response to Bio Kim ban
Brooks Koepka "pain free" after stem cell treatment
"Ridiculous" - Pro blasts Korean Tour over Kim ban
Heather MacRae: Facing cancer and fighting back
New UK event coming to the European Tour next year

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
REVIEW - Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Swing your arms more freely
Callaway
A simple takeaway drill from Denis Pugh
Watch
play button
A bad grip will lead to bad swings
Watch
play button
How to stop topping the ball
Watch
See all videos right arrow