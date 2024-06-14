Sign up for our daily newsletter
Open season is back underway on the DP World Tour after a major championship break.
Following the Soudal and European Opens, Netherlands takes its turn in hosting a national event.
The International in Amsterdam will play host to a handful of DP World Tour winners but also a few regulars from the PGA Tour.
Matt Wallace and Luke List bolster the field and the pair will be joined by the defending champion Pablo Larrazabal, as well as Rasmus Højgaard and Matteo Manassero.
List wouldn’t be the first American to win the event. In fact, he’d be the fifth and most recent since Scott Hoch in 1995. US Open champion Payne Stewart is also a past champion.
First known as the Dutch Open, the tournament dates back to 1912 and has been part of the European Tour schedule since 1972.
As many as 13 courses have staged the championship, with Hilversumsche Golf Club claiming bragging rights after hosting the event a record 30 times.
So, as the KLM Open returns to Amsterdam for the first time since 2019, here’s everything you need to know.
KLM Open details
Course: The International, Amsterdam
Course Stats: Par 71 Yards 6,914
Defending Champion: Pablo Larrazabal
Purse: $2,500,000
Winner’s Share: $425,000
KLM Open betting tips
Odds will be posted here when available next week. Please gamble responsibly.
KLM Open how to watch
Thursday, April 18: Sky Sports Golf, 12.00
Friday, April 19: Sky Sports Golf, 12.00
Saturday, April 20: Sky Sports Golf, 12.00
Sunday, April 21: Sky Sports Main Event, 11.30
All times shown are BST
