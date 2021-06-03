Jack Nicklaus blames media for Bryson-Brooks "feud"

Jack Nicklaus has said that the ongoing feud between Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau is a narrative being pushed by the media.



DeChambeau and Koepka’s apparent rivalry, which date backs to 2019, came to a head last week when a leaked video captured Koepka mouthing off about his Ryder Cup teammate.

A spat then ensued on social media between the pair, which saw US Open champ DeChambeau declare himself to be “living rent free” in Koepka’s head.

Ahead of this week’s PGA Tour stop at Jack Nicklaus’ Muirfield Village, the 'Golden Bear' was asked about the apparent rivalry between two of the game’s biggest stars.

“If a feud is there, my guess it was probably more media driven than by Bryson or Brooks,” said the 18-time major champ. “I don't think either one of them are driven in that direction. It gets in the news and all of a sudden it's there.

“Could I imagine playing with social media the way it is today? It would drive you crazy. I don't care what you do, you're not right or you're not wrong. You got a side to everything and everybody debates everything.”

Nicklaus, 81, went on to compare the current situation between Koepka and DeChambeau to rivalries that he was part of at the height of his career.



“Did we have arguments with guys? Sure. We all had arguments,” he added. “Arnold [Palmer] and I were the best of friends but we would have a feud every once in a while. Arnold and I 99% of the time agreed on everything that should be good for the game of golf.

“We didn't agree on some things, but that's okay. But every time I needed support, Arnold had my back and every time he needed support, I had his back. In the end, I don't think you would find Bryson and Brooks to be any different.”