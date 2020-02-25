Koepka 'not in golf to make friends'

Brooks Koepka has said that he already has enough friends when asked about his relationship with other players on tour.



In an explosive interview with GQ, the four-time major champ spoke openly about his outsider status with fellow pros on tour, but said it’s not something that bothers him.

“This might come across the wrong way but I already have enough friends, I don't need any more,” he told GQ.



• Auchterlonies announce MASSIVE leap into 21st century

“Just 'cause we work together doesn't mean we have to be friends. I've got enough friends. You know, I have my friends that aren't really into golf that much, and the only reason they're into golf is because they follow me. I like to be able to get away from the game."

The 29-year-old also revealed that he doesn’t keep the numbers of the world’s top players in his phone book.

“I just don't want to be that close with everybody I compete with,” Koepka said. “I don't even have Rory's phone number. I didn't have Tiger's phone number for the longest time. I'll text guys after they win, you know, but I'm still competitive. I still get mad—I mean, I'm happy for them, but I'm still like, ‘Man, that should've been me’. You know, you still just lost.”



• Golf hotel in Scotland set to open with EYE-WATERING prices

The seven-time PGA Tour champion went on to discuss what he would change about golf and revealed he has never liked the ‘country club atmosphere’ in the game.



• R&A confirm 2023 Open Championship venue

“One thing I'd change is maybe the stuffiness. Golf has always had this persona of the triple-pleated khaki pants, the button-up shirt, very country club atmosphere, where it doesn't always have to be that way.

“That's part of the problem. Everybody always says, ‘You need to grow the game.’ Well, why do you need to be so buttoned-up? ‘You have to take your hat off when you get in here.’ ‘You're not allowed in here unless you're a member—or unless the member's here.’ Really? I just never really liked the country club atmosphere.



• Bryson DeChambeau branded "eccentric baby" for latest tantrum

“People confuse all this for me not loving the game. I love the game. I absolutely love the game. I don't love the stuffy atmosphere that comes along with it. That, to me, isn't enjoyable.”

The full GQ interview with Brooks Koepka can be found here.