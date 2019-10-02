search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsWATCH: Korean Tour money leader banned for explicit gesture

Golf News

WATCH: Korean Tour money leader banned for explicit gesture

By Ryan Crombie01 October, 2019
Bio Kim korean tour Golf News golf latest Controversy suspended
Bio Kimvid

Bio Kim, who is the money leader on the Korean Tour, has been banned for a remarkable gesture towards a fan.

The Korean Professional Golfers Association announced on Tuesday that Kim, who won on the tour at the weekend, has been suspended for three years for making an obscene gesture during the final round.

On the 16th hole Sunday at the DGB Financial Group Volvik Daegu Gyeongbuk Open, Kim apparently lost his temper when a mobile phone camera shutter went off during his downswing.

• Harrington doesn’t fear Ryder Cup ‘changing of guard’

• Rory admits timing of course criticism was wrong

According to the AFP, Kim turned and flipped off the crowd, then proceeded to smash his club into the ground.

You can watch the video of the incident below.

the South Korean went on to claim the title at the tournament and apologised for the incident.

• WITB – Cameron Champ powers to victory with PING

“Kim Bi-o damaged the dignity of a golfer with etiquette violation and inappropriate behaviour,” the KPGA said in a statement.

• UK golf participation on the rise

The decision to ban him was reached unanimously and he was also made to pay a fine of 10 million won (£6,800).

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Bio Kim

Related Articles - korean tour

Related Articles - Golf News

Related Articles - golf latest

Related Articles - Controversy

Related Articles - suspended

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
Motocaddy S1 & Pro-Series REVIEW & GIVEAWAY
Motocaddy
play button
MASTER YOUR SHORT GAME (Epic Mission EP 5)
Epic Mission
play button
REVIEWED! TAYLORMADE 2019 P790 IRONS!
TaylorMade
play button
FIRST REVIEW! TITLEIST T-SERIES IRONS!
Titleist
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Kevin Na’s caddie has excellent response to Bio Kim ban
Brooks Koepka "pain free" after stem cell treatment
"Ridiculous" - Pro blasts Korean Tour over Kim ban
Heather MacRae: Facing cancer and fighting back
New UK event coming to the European Tour next year

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
REVIEW - Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Swing your arms more freely
Callaway
A simple takeaway drill from Denis Pugh
Watch
play button
A bad grip will lead to bad swings
Watch
play button
How to stop topping the ball
Watch
See all videos right arrow