WATCH: Korean Tour money leader banned for explicit gesture

Bio Kim, who is the money leader on the Korean Tour, has been banned for a remarkable gesture towards a fan.



The Korean Professional Golfers Association announced on Tuesday that Kim, who won on the tour at the weekend, has been suspended for three years for making an obscene gesture during the final round.

On the 16th hole Sunday at the DGB Financial Group Volvik Daegu Gyeongbuk Open, Kim apparently lost his temper when a mobile phone camera shutter went off during his downswing.



According to the AFP, Kim turned and flipped off the crowd, then proceeded to smash his club into the ground.

You can watch the video of the incident below.



the South Korean went on to claim the title at the tournament and apologised for the incident.

“Kim Bi-o damaged the dignity of a golfer with etiquette violation and inappropriate behaviour,” the KPGA said in a statement.

The decision to ban him was reached unanimously and he was also made to pay a fine of 10 million won (£6,800).