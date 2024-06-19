Sign up for our daily newsletter
Back-to-back major championships? Go on then.
The LPGA Tour is halfway through its major season, as the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship is the third of five.
Nelly Korda, unsurprisingly, heads the field, although the 25-year-old has struggled in the last two weeks after a disastrous run at the US Women’s Open in May.
Japan’s Yuka Saso won the championship to join Korda as this season’s major winners, when prevailing by three shots at Lancaster Country Club.
Saso was one of only two players under par, though, and fans can expect to see a few more scores in the red this week, when Sahalee Country Club takes centre stage.
It’s best known as the site of the 1998 PGA Championship, the first of Vijay Singh’s three major titles.
Sahalee, a private club in the Washington suburb of Sammamish, has hosted the women’s edition on one previous occasion and will return for the first time in eight years.
The tournament itself was founded in 1955 but was only given its current name in 2015 – becoming a sister event to the men’s PGA Championship.
Meanwhile, the event provides the last chance for players to secure their spot in the lineup at this summer’s Olympic Games in France.
So, here’s everything you need to know ahead of the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship…
KPMG Women’s PGA Championship details
Course: Sahalee Country Club
Course Stats: Par 72 Yards 6,942
Defending Champion: Ruoning Yin
Purse: $10,000,000
Winner’s Share: $1,500,000
KPMG Women’s PGA Championship betting tips
Nelly Korda 9/1
Atthaya Thitikul 14/1
Lilia Vu 22/1
Jin Young Ko 28/1
Hannah Green 30/1
The bunkered bet
Nelly Korda 9/1
Forgive us for backing the favourite but there is a strong case for Korda this week. She was in as short as 7/2 at the US Women’s Open, but now has attractive odds. Of course, she has struggled in her last two outings but with six wins in her last nine, we’ll let her off at this price. The course seems ideal too, with trees hugging the narrow fairways, meaning accuracy will be crucial off the tee.
Odds correct at time of publishing. Please gamble responsibly.
KPMG Women’s PGA Championship how to watch
Thursday, April 18: Sky Sports Mix, 21.00
Friday, April 19: Sky Sports Mix, 21.00
Saturday, April 20: Sky Sports Mix, 20.00
Sunday, April 21: Sky Sports Mix, 17.00
All times shown are BST
