Sign up for our daily newsletter
Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners.
The Women’s major season is officially beyond the halfway stage.
And Amy Yang became the third different winner this season after winning the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship at Sahalee Country Club.
The 34-year-old turned professional 18 years ago and finally has her biggest career win following a catalogue of near-misses.
Meanwhile, the South Korean had a six-shot lead with three to play before slicing her advantage with a bogey on 16 and a double on 17.
However, three shots separated Yang and the field, so she walked away with the $1.56 million cheque.
Lexi Thompson finished inside the top ten to mark another impressive showing on her farewell tour, but it was a week to forget for Nelly Korda, who missed a third consecutive cut.
Here’s the final payout for those who played at the weekend in Washington.
• Travelers Championship 2024: Prize money
• Extinction Rebellion protestors strike during Travelers Championship
KPMG Women’s PGA Championship: Prize money payout
WINNER: Amy Yang – $1.56 million
T2: Jin Young Ko, Lilia Vu, Miyu Yamashita – $702,478
T5: Ally Ewing, Lauren Hartlage – $378,447
T7: Mao Saigo, Hinako Shibuno – $267,437
T9: Linn Grant, Hae Ran Ryu, Lexi Thompson, Sarah Schmelzel, Caroline Inglis – $192,045
T14: Gaby Lopez, Esther Henseleit – $150,871
T16: Hyo Joo Kim, Hye-Jin Choi, Charley Hull – $131,531
T19: Ayaka Furue, Celine Boutier, Allisen Corpuz – $116,057
T22: Brooke Henderson, Madelene Sagstrom – $105,966
T24: Ruoning Yin, Hannah Green, Minjee Lee, Patty Tavatanakit, Lauren Coughlin, Leona Maguire – $91,079
T30: A Lim Kim, Xi Yu Lin – $77,707
• McEwan: Everybody relax. Rory McIlroy will be fine.
• Bryson DeChambeau responds to claims he’s ‘best player in the world’
T32: Rio Takeda, Ariya Jutanugarn, Akie Iwai – $70,136
T35: Peiyun Chien, Aditi Ashok, Yu Jin Sung, Jennifer Kupcho, Lindsey Weaver-Wright, Rose Zhang – $58,365
T41: Jiwon Jeon, Minami Katsu, Mi Hyang Lee, Bianca Pagdanganan, Lindy Duncan – $46,524
T46: Arpichaya Yubol, Na Rin An, Celine Borge, Cheyenne Knight, Lydia Ko, Gabriela Ruffels – $37,675
T52: Malia Nam, Stephanie Kyriacou, Georgia Hall, Elizabeth Szokol, Ashleigh Buhai, Yealimi Noh, Atthaya Thitikul – $29,771
T60: Maja Stark, Mariah Stackhouse, Paula Reto, Maria Fassi, Grace Kim, Moriya Jutanugarn – $23,969
T66: Aline Krauter, Lizette Salas – $21,951
68: Yuka Saso, +13/301, $21,189
69: Frida Kinhult, +14/302, $20,688
T70: Morgane Metraux, Azahara Munoz – $20,061
72: Angel Yin, +17/305, $19,675
73: Ruixin Liu, +18/306, $19,424
ALL ABOUT THE US OPEN
More Reads
The bunkered Golf Course Guide - Scotland
Now, with bunkered, you can discover the golf courses Scotland has to offer. Trust us, you will not be disappointed.Find Courses