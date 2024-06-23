Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

The Women’s major season is officially beyond the halfway stage.

And Amy Yang became the third different winner this season after winning the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship at Sahalee Country Club.

The 34-year-old turned professional 18 years ago and finally has her biggest career win following a catalogue of near-misses.

Meanwhile, the South Korean had a six-shot lead with three to play before slicing her advantage with a bogey on 16 and a double on 17.

However, three shots separated Yang and the field, so she walked away with the $1.56 million cheque.

Lexi Thompson finished inside the top ten to mark another impressive showing on her farewell tour, but it was a week to forget for Nelly Korda, who missed a third consecutive cut.

Here’s the final payout for those who played at the weekend in Washington.

• Travelers Championship 2024: Prize money

• Extinction Rebellion protestors strike during Travelers Championship

KPMG Women’s PGA Championship: Prize money payout

WINNER: Amy Yang – $1.56 million

T2: Jin Young Ko, Lilia Vu, Miyu Yamashita – $702,478

T5: Ally Ewing, Lauren Hartlage – $378,447

T7: Mao Saigo, Hinako Shibuno – $267,437

T9: Linn Grant, Hae Ran Ryu, Lexi Thompson, Sarah Schmelzel, Caroline Inglis – $192,045

T14: Gaby Lopez, Esther Henseleit – $150,871

T16: Hyo Joo Kim, Hye-Jin Choi, Charley Hull – $131,531

T19: Ayaka Furue, Celine Boutier, Allisen Corpuz – $116,057

T22: Brooke Henderson, Madelene Sagstrom – $105,966

T24: Ruoning Yin, Hannah Green, Minjee Lee, Patty Tavatanakit, Lauren Coughlin, Leona Maguire – $91,079

T30: A Lim Kim, Xi Yu Lin – $77,707

• McEwan: Everybody relax. Rory McIlroy will be fine.

• Bryson DeChambeau responds to claims he’s ‘best player in the world’

T32: Rio Takeda, Ariya Jutanugarn, Akie Iwai – $70,136

T35: Peiyun Chien, Aditi Ashok, Yu Jin Sung, Jennifer Kupcho, Lindsey Weaver-Wright, Rose Zhang – $58,365

T41: Jiwon Jeon, Minami Katsu, Mi Hyang Lee, Bianca Pagdanganan, Lindy Duncan – $46,524

T46: Arpichaya Yubol, Na Rin An, Celine Borge, Cheyenne Knight, Lydia Ko, Gabriela Ruffels – $37,675

T52: Malia Nam, Stephanie Kyriacou, Georgia Hall, Elizabeth Szokol, Ashleigh Buhai, Yealimi Noh, Atthaya Thitikul – $29,771

T60: Maja Stark, Mariah Stackhouse, Paula Reto, Maria Fassi, Grace Kim, Moriya Jutanugarn – $23,969

T66: Aline Krauter, Lizette Salas – $21,951

68: Yuka Saso, +13/301, $21,189

69: Frida Kinhult, +14/302, $20,688

T70: Morgane Metraux, Azahara Munoz – $20,061

72: Angel Yin, +17/305, $19,675

73: Ruixin Liu, +18/306, $19,424