After Scottish rookie Robert MacIntyre called him out for not shouting “fore” during their round yesterday, Kyle Stanley has today offered his version of events – and he refused to apologise.

The 31-year-old, a two-time winner on the PGA Tour, was called out by MacIntyre both during and after their second round for failing to give fair warning to the galleries after his errant shots – one of which struck the mother of the Oban man’s caddie, Greg Milne, on the 17th.

bunkered.co.uk understands she later needed medical attention but is believed to be okay.

After finishing up his third round today, Stanley faced the media, and appeared totally unrepentant for his behaviour. “After I hit several people on the tee box yelled fore, he said. “My two playing partners, my caddie, a couple of the volunteers or the marshals, even had them signalling it was going right. I mean, everyone to the right of that ball, they knew it was coming.



“So, to me it's kind of a nonissue. I'm not really sure why he decided to make such an issue about it. I know it hit his caddie's mum's hands off the bounce, and that's unfortunate.



“But as far as I'm concerned, a number of people yelled fore. He made the argument that since I hit the ball that it maybe should have come out of my mouth first. I guess I can see that.



“It's unfortunate it ended up the way it did. It certainly wasn't my intention to put anyone in harm's way. I had my wife in the gallery, my coaches. So I'm surprised it's kind of come to this point.”



Stanley added that he saw the comments made by MacIntyre, saying: “The way things were kind of painted from his perspective, he left out quite a few details. I wouldn't really say that was an accurate description of what happened.



“When you tell your story, you've got to make sure you have all the details. “From what I read last night, he didn't do that. He's a young player. I've been out here a while. So I don't feel the need to be schooled on the rules of golf or what to do when you hit a shot off line. “So that's kind of my perspective on it. Maybe a good learning experience for all.”

Asked if he had apologised for the incident, he confirmed that he had not.

“I went up there and the first thing that I asked everybody was if I hit anybody, and nobody gave me an indication that I did,” said Stanley. “That's the first thing you do when you hit a ball off line, when you get up there you ask, Did it hit anybody? Is everybody okay? And that's what I did. No one told me I hit anybody. I found out in the scorer's trailer while we were signing the card after our round.

“I always try to be very professional about how I go about things. I don't think what happened yesterday changes that. It was just an unfortunate situation. Certainly not my intent.”



In today's third round, Stanley carded a two-over 73 to slip to two-over for the tournament, whilst MacIntyre - playing alongside former world No.1 Justin Thomas, above - had a level-par 71 to be four shots better off on two-under.

