Kylie Henry relishing team format in Thailand

Golf News

Kylie Henry relishing team format in Thailand

By Lewis Fraser12 May, 2022
women's golf Kylie Henry Golf News Aramco Team Series scottish news
Kylie Henry Thailand

Kylie Henry is in contention after the first round of the Aramco Team Series – Bangkok, and hopes the team format can spur her on to a strong finish. 

The Scot is currently in a tie for eighth on three-under-par in the individual event, only three shots back from the early lead, held by Patty Tavatanakit.

After her round, Henry commented on the pro-am format, and how her teammates encouraged her to a strong round.

"Yeah, we got off to a really good start," said Henry on her four-under-par front nine. "Maha Haddioui and I especially were making quite a lot of birdies on that front nine as well. She chipped in with a few birdies."

• LIV Series unveils "fan experience"

• Rory McIlroy pinpoints reason for major drought

Indeed, Team Henry sit only two shots off the lead on 14-under-par, in the competition which the two-time Ladies European Tour winner hopes to contend in.

"The team is priority these first two days," she said. "We are obviously trying individually as well. But, yeah, I think all three of us really bounced off each other well.

“I think like each of us making a birdie here and there, it really kept us all going. And, yeah, we just had a really good time, to be honest. I think we played really well as a team. It was good, good fun.”

Henry's team features Maha Haddioui, who shot four-under-par, and Harang Lee, who finished on two-over-par.

• US PGA early betting guide

• Bob MacIntyre reveals Rory McIlroy friendship

In total, the team event and individual event will reward players with a prize fund of $1,000,000, with the money split evenly between the formats. 

