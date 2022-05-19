Kylie Henry relishing team format in Thailand

Kylie Henry is in contention after the first round of the Aramco Team Series – Bangkok, and hopes the team format can spur her on to a strong finish.

The Scot is currently in a tie for eighth on three-under-par in the individual event, only three shots back from the early lead, held by Patty Tavatanakit.

After her round, Henry commented on the pro-am format, and how her teammates encouraged her to a strong round.

“Yeah, we got off to a really good start,” said Henry on her four-under-par front nine. “Maha Haddioui and I especially were making quite a lot of birdies on that front nine as well. She chipped in with a few birdies.”

Indeed, Team Henry sit only two shots off the lead on 14-under-par, in the competition which the two-time Ladies European Tour winner hopes to contend in.



“The team is priority these first two days,” she said. “We are obviously trying individually as well. But, yeah, I think all three of us really bounced off each other well.

“I think like each of us making a birdie here and there, it really kept us all going. And, yeah, we just had a really good time, to be honest. I think we played really well as a team. It was good, good fun.”

Henry's team features Maha Haddioui, who shot four-under-par, and Harang Lee, who finished on two-over-par.

In total, the team event and individual event will reward players with a prize fund of $1,000,000, with the money split evenly between the formats.