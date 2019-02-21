La Reserva gears up to welcome LET's top players

The Ladies European Tour will make the first of nine scheduled visits to Europe this year when La Reserva Club plays host to the La Reserva de Sotogrande Invitational in May.



The event – taking place from May 16-19 – is the first of three visits to Spain for the LET in 2019 and Cabell B. Robinson’s design in the Sotogrande resort will be the touchstone for the best LET golfers in a tournament that could be crucial in the qualifying for the European team that will try to regain the Solheim Cup at Gleneagles.

Nestled between the Mediterranean Sea and the densely wooded Andalusian hills, La Reserva Club de Sotogrande offers stunning vistas and wide fairways.

In sponsoring the event, La Reserva de Sotogrande writes a new chapter of its historic and well-documented relationship with sport.

Marc Topiol, CEO of Sotogrande S.A., said: “I’m glad we could reach an agreement to host an additional event in the LET annual calendar and participate in this adventure, a very nice complement of what is happening in Sotogrande on an ongoing basis.

“The idea was very simple: we try to be ourselves, as La Reserva de Sotogrande, which is a place for families. I think is very important for us to support women’s sport and women’s golf. Sotogrande, both the destination and the company I’m privileged to run, has been first in many things and we are very proud in creating the first LET event in Sotogrande. I hope it lasts for a long, long time.”



Mark Lichtenheim, the LET CEO, echoed those remarks, saying: “We are thrilled to bring Europe’s best female golfers to La Reserva and I would like to thank Marc Topiol and Sotogrande S.A. for their vision in making this happen.

“La Reserva is a unique community and we look forward to showcasing the resort, its state-of-the-art facilities and its world class golf course through live television and digital coverage in more than 150 countries on all four tournament days.

“Spain’s commitment to women’s golf is second-to-none in Europe and our players love coming to this very hospitable country, which is fast becoming a home from home for them.”



