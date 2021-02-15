search
Ladies European Tour announces new partnership with Titleist

Golf News

Ladies European Tour announces new partnership with Titleist

By bunkered.co.uk15 February, 2021
Ladies European Tour LET Titleist women's golf Tour News Alexandra Armas matthew johnson Titleist Pro V1 Golf balls
Let Titleist

The Ladies European Tour has announced Titleist, the No.1 ball in golf, as an official partner for the next three years.

Starting at the season’s opening event in May, the new deal will see Titleist provide Pro V1 golf balls to practice ranges at tournaments on the recently-released 2021 LET schedule. Both organisations will also develop on-site activations and work together to create engaging social media content going forward.

This will be Titleist’s first year as an ‘Official Partner’ but the relationship was established last year when it supplied Pro V1 golf balls for the LET’s return to play.

• Knox calls for rule change after Pebble fiasco

• Golfers fined for defying COVID restrictions

As part of the brand’s commitment to women’s golf and in the spirit of the LET’s mantra – #RaiseOurGame – both organisations will be donating 100% of each tournament’s ball allocation to good causes, such as the respective national golf federations, junior golf programmes or direct to the host venue, all in support of the ongoing development of new talent across the world.

Since its first golf ball was made in 1935, Titleist has been dedicated to making the best performing, most consistent and highest quality product in the game, helping golfers at all levels to play their best, shoot their lowest scores and ultimately enjoy the game.

The Titleist Pro V1 is the most successful piece of equipment in the sport’s history and, since its introduction in 2000, has been the overwhelming ball of choice across the worldwide professional tours, the LET included

Alexandra Armas, Ladies European Tour, CEO, said: “Titleist is committed to supporting the women’s game on all levels and we are delighted to welcome such a prestigious brand to the LET family as an ‘Official Partner’. It is really exciting when relationships like this flourish and together with Titleist, I am confident that we can continue to ‘Raise Our Game’ and deliver an outstanding season for our members.”

• Chamblee slaughters Reed over rules row

• McIlroy blasts R&A and USGA over rules changes

Matthew Johnson, General Manager, UK Region, said: “We are proud to partner with the LET for the next three years and see this as a great fit for our respective organisations. Titleist has supported LET players for many years, and this new partnership will give the players the opportunity to practice, as well as play, with the No.1 ball in golf.

"At the core of the Titleist business is improving the accessibility of our products and services for any dedicated golfer, so we’re excited that this association will also provide opportunities to support local community programmes and collaborate on many more great initiatives in helping raise awareness, interest and participation in women’s golf.”

