Ladies European Tour reveals big changes to 2020 schedule

After years in the doldrums, the Ladies European Tour has started 2020 as it means to go on – by making significant forward strides.



The organisation, which earlier this week named Alex Armas as its new full-time CEO, has unveiled its schedule for the coming season, the details of which are sure to be warmly received by its beleaguered players.

The changes include:

• A record-breaking total prize fund of almost €18m

• 24 tournaments, including 15 in Europe

• Seven new events and seven more with purses of more than €500,000

• The biggest-ever full-field prize fund

• A new €1.5m mixed event with the European Tour in Sweden

• A soon-to-be-announced new $1.1m event

• A biggest-ever bonus pool courtesy of the new Race To Mallorca

The unveiling of the exciting new schedule is the latest piece of good news for the Ladies European Tour, which has recently announced strategic partnerships with the LPGA, R&A and European Tour.

Catriona Matthew, who maserminded Europe’s Solheim Cup victory at Gleneagles last September and who will lead the team into next year’s match in the USA, welcomed news of the new and improved schedule.

“I committed myself to playing on the LET in Europe last year and I couldn’t be more excited about what’s been achieved over the last 90 days to improve the schedule,” said the Scot. “This is a tour that existing players and those joining for the first time should be proud to be part of.



"I’ll be keeping an eye on some of the exciting young players coming through as we look ahead to retaining the Solheim Cup in Toledo next year.”

One of Matthew’s Solheim stars Anne van Dam will be putting her weight behind the new Dutch Ladies’ Open in her homeland and echoed her skipper’s sentiments.

“It’s important to have an event in your country to help develop the game and inspire the next generation,” said the smooth-swinging 24-year-old. “The 2020 schedule is looking really strong and I’m so pleased to have an event in the Netherlands.”

To view the full 2020 LET schedule, log-on to ladieseuropeantour.com