search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsLadies European Tour reveals big changes to 2020 schedule

Golf News

Ladies European Tour reveals big changes to 2020 schedule

By Michael McEwan24 January, 2020
Ladies European Tour women's golf LET alex armas Catriona Matthew Anne van Dam
Let Flag

After years in the doldrums, the Ladies European Tour has started 2020 as it means to go on – by making significant forward strides.

The organisation, which earlier this week named Alex Armas as its new full-time CEO, has unveiled its schedule for the coming season, the details of which are sure to be warmly received by its beleaguered players.

The changes include:

• A record-breaking total prize fund of almost €18m

• 24 tournaments, including 15 in Europe

• Seven new events and seven more with purses of more than €500,000

• The biggest-ever full-field prize fund

• A new €1.5m mixed event with the European Tour in Sweden

• A soon-to-be-announced new $1.1m event

• A biggest-ever bonus pool courtesy of the new Race To Mallorca 

• English legend makes bold Tiger prediction

• What the hell's happened to Augusta National?!

• Tour pro involved in car crash in Dubai

The unveiling of the exciting new schedule is the latest piece of good news for the Ladies European Tour, which has recently announced strategic partnerships with the LPGA, R&A and European Tour.

WATCH - CALLAWAY MAVRIK vs  EPIC FLASH

Catriona Matthew, who maserminded Europe’s Solheim Cup victory at Gleneagles last September and who will lead the team into next year’s match in the USA, welcomed news of the new and improved schedule.

“I committed myself to playing on the LET in Europe last year and I couldn’t be more excited about what’s been achieved over the last 90 days to improve the schedule,” said the Scot. “This is a tour that existing players and those joining for the first time should be proud to be part of.

• The best of Eddie Pep's Twitter: Vol. 2

• “We are not robots,” says Garcia on 2019 flare-ups

"I’ll be keeping an eye on some of the exciting young players coming through as we look ahead to retaining the Solheim Cup in Toledo next year.”

One of Matthew’s Solheim stars Anne van Dam will be putting her weight behind the new Dutch Ladies’ Open in her homeland and echoed her skipper’s sentiments.

“It’s important to have an event in your country to help develop the game and inspire the next generation,” said the smooth-swinging 24-year-old. “The 2020 schedule is looking really strong and I’m so pleased to have an event in the Netherlands.”

To view the full 2020 LET schedule, log-on to ladieseuropeantour.com

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Ladies European Tour

Related Articles - women's golf

Related Articles - LET

Related Articles - Catriona Matthew

Related Articles - Anne van Dam

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
CALLAWAY MAVRIK DRIVERS - Should one of these be your new driver?
Callaway
play button
MAVRIK vs EPIC FLASH – Is Callaway’s new driver longer???
Callaway
play button
REVIEW – TAYLORMADE SIM vs SIM MAX
TaylorMade
play button
NEW TAYLORMADE SIM DRIVERS – Why you NEED to try them
TaylorMade
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Graeme McDowell hit with bizarre slow play warning
Tickets on-sale NOW for 2020 Scottish Golf Show
8 big names who can join the Senior Tour this year
Coronavirus causes "cancellation" of tour event
"Shocking!" - Golfers fume as first Scots course closure of 2020 is confirmed

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
REVIEW - Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Don’t shift your weight off the ball
Watch
play button
A good grip will give you more consistency
Watch
play button
Every swing should start with a good posture
Watch
play button
Increase your stability for more consistency
Watch
See all videos right arrow