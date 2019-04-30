Ladies' golf adopts night vision in Dubai

Ladies’ golf will break new ground tomorrow when it stages the world’s first professional day-night golf tournament.



The Omega Dubai Moonlight Classic, taking place over the Faldo Course at Emirates Golf Club, will see a field of 56 of the world’s leading female golfers do battle under the lights in the UAE.

Each of the professionals will play at least nine holes of one of their opening two rounds under powerful, new, eco-friendly LED floodlights.

Amongst those taking part is Cheyenne Woods, the niece of Masters champions Tiger.

“It will be a very new challenge but I’m excited,” she said. “I think it’s a great event for golf. I think these formats keep the fans interested and it’s good for us, too, just having a different experience playing.



• Irish punter returns HUGE profit from golf bet

• 'Hurtful' trolls drive Lexi off social media

• "Blah, blah, blah" - GMac reacts to Molinari's slow play posts

Meghan MacLaren, who is looking for her third LET title, has also welcomed the change of tack.

“Any time that golf tries to innovate, it creates a bit of a buzz, which I think is exactly what the game needs,” said MacLaren. “Hopefully, the Omega Dubai Moonlight Classic means a few more people will be paying attention just to see something different happening. The playing level is and always will be there, so it’s about forcing people to sit up and take notice.

“The idea of playing under floodlights is pretty cool. I’ve always enjoyed going to watch evening football matches so hopefully golf will be the same.”



• "Get the f*** out of here" - Horschel snaps at fan

• Ryder Cup wins major industry award

For Amy Boulden, who has her heart set on winning a first LET title in the vibrant metropolis, winning against the backdrop of the glittering Dubai Marina would be extra special.

“It’s really exciting,” said the Welsh golfer. “I’ve played night golf before, in Dubai and in Abu Dhabi, but not in a tournament. I think we’ll all have fun playing under the lights and I think Dubai is the perfect place to do it. It’s going to be a great test and I think everybody will have great fun.”