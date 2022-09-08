search
Laguna Course reopens after extensive work on Algarve layout

By Lewis Fraser01 September, 2022
Definition, contrast and uniformity were the three key principles for the renovation at the top Laguna Algarve course.

The Laguna Course at Dom Pedro Hotels & Golf Collection officially reopened this month, after a thorough renovation of the property.

Changes to the layout include installation of Bermuda grass throughout the whole course, an entirely new Rain Bird IC irrigation system, as well as brand new bunkers that have been coated with a fresh layer of compact white sand.

These changes mean the course now enjoys excellent definition across tee boxes, fairways and greens all year round.

Speaking after the course reopened, Pietro Dal Fabbro, Chief Executive Officer at Dom Pedro Hotels & Golf Collection, said:

“The Dom Pedro Laguna Golf Course is one of the golf courses in the Algarve that has been subject to continuous improvements over the years. 

"We determined because of the pandemic, this would be the best time to take a step forward with a more incisive redesign of the Dom Pedro Laguna Course, raising the quality of the course and meeting the expectations of sustainable development”

Laguna Insert Pic Reopen

Dom Pedro Golf's head greenkeeper, Rui Grave was also very excited about the changes to the course: 

“At the reopening of the Dom Pedro Laguna, golfers will now be able to find a golf course that consumes 20% less energy and fertiliser, as well as up to 50% less water. 

"It will now be possible to identify protected areas for the reservation of the local avifauna, but also all the areas of the game, together with the contrast produced by the different shades of grass and heights of cut. 

"All the fairways have been restored to their original layout, the greens have become faster and firmer, the bunkers revitalised, and the rough made more consistent for a greater playing experience.”

The resort at Dom Pedro hotels & golf collection in the Algarve is home to five golf courses, with the Laguna Course offering something different from the other four.

It is best known for some of its water hazards, in a layout that is relatively flat, with open land.

The resort is also set to be the host venue for the DP World Tour’s Portugal Masters for the 16th consecutive year. 

At the end of October, some of the stars of the Tour will head to the resort to compete on the Victoria Course, a layout designed by the legendary Arnold Palmer. 

It's an event that enjoys an impressive past, with major champions Shane Lowry and Padraig Harrington among the list of past winners.

