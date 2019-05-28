Largest junior event hits Scotland this week

Over 650 of the world’s top young golfers have descended on Scotland and are set to compete in Europe’s biggest golf tournament.

Teeing off today, The U.S. Kids Golf European Championship will take place across six of East Lothian’s most renowned courses; Craigielaw, Longniddry, The Glen, Royal Musselburgh, Gullane, Musselburgh and The Renaissance and will finish on Thursday.

Bringing together youngsters from 50+ nations, competitors have travelled from as far as Sri Lanka, Mauritius, Ecuador and Peru providing the chance for the youngsters to test themselves against the best junior golfers from across the globe.

Dan Van Horn, President and Founder of U.S. Kids Golf, said: “It’s always special to come to Scotland, and East Lothian in particular, as there is no better place to appreciate and honour this great game.



“This year marks the 12th anniversary of the event. The outstanding talent on display is a true testament to the commitment of these young players developing both their skills and love for the game.

“We’re providing opportunities for players to learn and grow in the game, develop a lifelong passion, make lasting friendships and spend quality time with their family.”

The top finishers in each age group will then compete in the European Van Horn Cup on Friday May 31 at Gullane No. 2 course; a showpiece event modelled on the Ryder Cup, where the best European players are matched up against the top golfers from the rest of the world.

The mission of U.S. Kids Golf is to help kids have fun learning the lifelong game of golf and encourage family interaction that builds lasting memories; and the European Championship is a living embodiment of that mission.

“The expansion of the U.S. Kids Golf Local Tours in Europe – and in fact, around the world – show that the goal is being met with more than 50 countries represented in this year’s event.

“The quality of the courses hosting this championship reinforces the strength and respect that competition holds in the world junior golf calendar.”