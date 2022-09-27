Latin American amateur champion to be exempt for majors

The winner of the Women’s Amateur Latin America Championship presented by the R&A and the ANNIKA foundation will be exempt into three major championships next year.

The champion of the event, being held in Buenos Aires from 17-20 November, will now be exempt into the Chevron Championship, the Amundi Evian Championship and the AIG Women’s Open, as well as a spot in the Women's Amateur Championship.

Previously, the winner had received exemptions into the Amundi Evian Championship and the AIG Women’s Open, but will now tee it up in three majors.

Mark Lawrie, Director of Latin America and Caribbean at The R&A, said:

“The addition of a third major championship exemption in only its second year enhances the Women’s Amateur Latin America championship’s standing as a world-class amateur event and we are grateful to Chevron and the LPGA Tour for their support.

“The prospect of competing at the very highest level of the sport is a strong incentive for the region’s best women’s amateur golfers, all of whom will play in the championship. We look forward to seeing who emerges from the field to win the title and secure these coveted exemptions.”

Meanwhile, Annika Sorenstram, who won the Chevron Championship in 2001, 2002 and 2005, had this to say on the news the event was now awarding an exemption:

"The new exemption is especially meaningful to me as I enjoy so many great memories from this major championship.



"We're honoured to partner with The R&A and offer a third major championship exemption in just the second year of our event. These exemptions are a reflection of the rapidly increasing stature of our event, as well as our Foundation's mission to provide opportunities for female golfers to achieve their dreams on and off the course."



The format for the championship will be 72 holes of strokeplay over the Blue and White course at Pilar Golf and 60 players will be invited to participate based on their World Amateur Golf Ranking.