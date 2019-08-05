search
Golf News

Laura Davies has a VERY unusual way of teeing up her ball

By Michael McEwan04 August, 2019
Laura Davies AIG WOmen's British Open Major Championships woburn Twitter Tees
Laura Davies

The ‘Dame of British Golf’, Laura Davies, raised some eyebrows during this week’s AIG Women’s British Open for her unusual method of teeing up her ball.

Forget wooden pegs or plastic ‘castles’.

Instead, the 55-year-old four-time major champion tees up her ball with a chunk of TURF!

Using her wedge, Davies fashions a makeshift tee out of the teebox itself.

See below…

• BBC presenter under fire for Sky Sports criticism

• Olesen "arrested" after flight disturbance

This actually isn’t anything new. Davies, arguably the finest female golfer Britain has ever produced, has done this for years.

Does it work? Judge for yourself…

• Is this the worst-ever example of slow play?

• 5 huge names who could lose their cards this week

Of course, not everybody has been impressed by Davies’ landscaping…

Davies, who won the Women’s British Open in 1986 before it was given major status by the LPGA, missed the cut in this year’s championship at Woburn.

