Laura Davies has a VERY unusual way of teeing up her ball

The ‘Dame of British Golf’, Laura Davies, raised some eyebrows during this week’s AIG Women’s British Open for her unusual method of teeing up her ball.



Forget wooden pegs or plastic ‘castles’.

Instead, the 55-year-old four-time major champion tees up her ball with a chunk of TURF!

Using her wedge, Davies fashions a makeshift tee out of the teebox itself.

See below…

Laura Davies' divot tee is dug up with the help of a wedge. (This is from the 12th hole today, where she happened to make an eagle. Maybe we should all try it.) pic.twitter.com/hLbA73hsjS — Stina Sternberg (@StinaSternberg) July 15, 2018

• BBC presenter under fire for Sky Sports criticism

• Olesen "arrested" after flight disturbance

This actually isn’t anything new. Davies, arguably the finest female golfer Britain has ever produced, has done this for years.

Does it work? Judge for yourself…

Laura Davies used her wedge to make a tee on every hole pic.twitter.com/58vyI5iAUR — ziregolf (@ziregolf) August 3, 2019

• Is this the worst-ever example of slow play?

• 5 huge names who could lose their cards this week

Of course, not everybody has been impressed by Davies’ landscaping…

@SkySportsGolf why does Laura Davies feel the need to churn up tee boxes with a wedge to tee up her driver? Does she not consider the work greenkeepers put in to make the course presentable? Use a tee! — Motty (@Motty147) August 3, 2019

No respect for the green keepers hard work — Travis Egan (@tr_egan) August 3, 2019

Just f.....g wrong! — Paul Green (@greenpaulc) August 3, 2019

Davies, who won the Women’s British Open in 1986 before it was given major status by the LPGA, missed the cut in this year’s championship at Woburn.