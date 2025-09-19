Sign up for our daily newsletter
Dame Laura Davies cannot comprehend the motivation of the American players who sought Ryder Cup payment and says she would be “disgusted” if the Solheim Cup followed the same murky path.
For the first time in Ryder Cup history, each member of the US side will be remunerated for competing in next week’s showdown in New York.
In a huge break in a near 100-year tradition, Keegan Bradley’s men will each receive $500,000 (£370,000) for showing up, with $300,000 going to charity and the rest to do with as they please.
The Europeans, meanwhile, won’t be receiving a penny. Rory McIlroy even insisted after the news broke of American remuneration that he would “pay for the privilege to play in the Ryder Cup.”
“It just proves the difference between the attitudes,” Davies, a 12-time Solheim Cup player and Sky Sports pundit, told bunkered.co.uk.
“The Americans are there to do a job and they want to get paid for it, the Europeans are there to try and win the Ryder Cup for Europe. I can only relate it to Solheim Cup really, and if the team ever wanted to get paid I’d be disgusted with them.
“They’re missing the point. They’re very wealthy people, if they’re in a Ryder Cup they’re already very wealthy by definition, if you’ve won a lot of prize money you’ve won a lot of tournaments. It’s $200,000. That’s one half decent week on the PGA Tour. They’re not making $100million, which actually makes a difference to their lives.”
At the 2023 match in Rome, Patrick Cantlay was reported to have refused to wear a team cap in protest that he was not paid for his participation.
“Cantlay, and to a lesser extent [Xander Schauffele], they seem to be the ringleaders,” Davies added.
“Why would you begrudge the PGA of America? They’re worried about getting more money than the players should get to share, but the honour of playing for your country should be enough.
“The PGA of America – like the R&A – are the ones that help the grassroots and the kids becoming them one day. Why they’d begrudge that, I don’t know.
“They’ll never want for anything because they’re so brilliant at what they do, total respect, but then you lose a lot of respect for that.”
Davies is adamant this apparent thirst for more would never infiltrate its way into the Solheim Cup.
“Certainly not the European team,” she said. “Not if I had anything to do with it. I can’t even imagine the American girls, either. For them it’s the honour of playing in it.”
