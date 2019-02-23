Lawrie relishing chance to introduce new generation in Qatar

Paul Lawrie has shared his hope that David Law and Sam Locke can follow in his footsteps and become leading lights of Scottish golf on the European Tour.



Both Law and Locke signed to Lawrie’s management company Five Star Sports Agency last year and will tee it up alongside the former Open champion in the 22nd edition of the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters, which gets underway at Doha Golf Club on March 7.



Law is already a European Tour winner having clinched the ISPS Handa Vic Open in Australia earlier this month, while Locke will play in Qatar as a tournament invite having won the Silver Medal as the leading amateur at last year’s Open Championship at Carnoustie.

“Both Sam and David have been involved with the Paul Lawrie Foundation since they were nine or ten years old, so when they improved to an elite amateur level and were ready to turn professional it felt like a natural progression for them to sign with Five Star,” said Lawrie.



“The work we do with the Foundation is not merely to raise golfers to win on tour but when one of our kids does win it’s an amazing feeling and we hope that David’s win in Australia will inspire the juniors.

“I’ve been involved in both Sam and David’s careers right from the word go and they really are both great players with huge potential.”

Lawrie himself will be making his return from injury having missed a large portion of last season with a foot injury, which eventually required surgery. It was during this downtime that the two-time Ryder Cup star launched the management company.



“It’s a different role for me,” he says. “I’ll be the one setting up meetings and arranging deals for the players, and that’s the bit I really enjoy. I’ve been involved with a few different management groups over the years and I’ve learned from them all. We are a very young company but my plan is to build it as big as it can go.”

Having turned 50 on New Year’s Day, Lawrie intends to divide his time across the European Tour, Staysure Tour and the senior majors on the PGA Tour Champions, but he’s happy to be returning to Doha where he has some happy memories.



“Doha Golf Club is one of my favourite courses to play,” said Lawrie, who won the event in 1999 and again in 2012. “It’s a course that asks you to hit knock-down shots and I’ve always enjoyed that. I’ve been pretty good at keeping the ball low and bumping it in to the greens.



“I know I’ve won twice in Qatar but I’ve also had some other really good weeks, so it’s a tournament I always look forward to and try desperately not to miss.”