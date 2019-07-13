search
Golf News

Lawrie urges fans to turn out for Solheim Cup

By Michael McEwan08 July, 2019
Paul Lawrie Catriona Matthew Team Europe Solheim Cup 2019 Solheim Cup Gleneagles Paul Lawrie Golf Centre
Paul Lawrie

Former Open champion Paul Lawrie has urged Scottish golf fans to turn out to roar Catriona Matthew’s European team to victory at the 2019 Solheim Cup.

Lawrie, who has two Ryder Cup appearances for Team Europe to his name, believes the home crowd could hold the key to the battle between the sides says that the European players will thrive under the leadership of fellow Scot, Matthew.

The Aberdonian announced his support for the 2019 Solheim Cup during a one-off head-to-head challenge match with Matthew at the Paul Lawrie Golf Centre in Aberdeen, in aid of the Paul Lawrie Foundation.

The pair, who are Scotland’s two most recent major champions following Lawrie’s Open victory in 1999 and Matthew’s Women’s British Open win in 2009, went head-to-head in a nine-hole par-3 competition just two months before Matthew leads the European team at Gleneagles from September 9-15.

Lawrie, who was also a vice-captain to Darren Clarke in the 2016 Ryder Cup, said: “I’m really excited about the 2019 Solheim Cup coming to Gleneagles this year. There is always something special about a match between European and US teams because of the historic rivalry and that will be no different at Gleneagles.

“The home crowd will be crucial to the overall result and I’d call on all Scottish golf fans to turn out in support of Catriona and the European team.

Catriona Matthew

“Knowing Catriona well, I know she will be an exceptional captain and will be great in the dressing room inspiring the players but the backing of the home crowd will also help take the team to the next level.

“All of the Ryder Cup matches I’ve been involved in have been in the US so I know how difficult it is to overcome a passionate crowd. That’s exactly what the US team will face in Scotland, albeit I know they’ll also be hugely respectful of both teams.”

With tickets priced from just £25 for adults and with under-16s enjoying free entry, there has already been huge demand from golf fans, with around 100,000 spectators expected to attend.

“There is no doubt that Gleneagles is going to be a terrific host venue for the Solheim Cup,” added Lawrie. “Both teams will love being on site in the hotel so close to the golf course, while the course itself is a great matchplay venue as well as offering a great spectator viewing experience with lots of raised viewing areas.

“With Gleneagles being so central, it’s also easy to get to, so there is no excuse for not getting there to get behind Catriona and the European team.”

Tickets are on sale now, with some categories already sold out.

For more information, visit www.solheimcup2019.com

