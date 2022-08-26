Lawyer explains why Patrick Reed won’t win $750m defamation case

Patrick Reed’s $750m lawsuit against Brandel Chamblee and Golf Channel has “zero legal merit”, a defamation specialist has claimed.

The 2018 Masters champion had papers filed on his behalf earlier this week alleging a nine-year campaign to “destroy his reputation”.

It also claimed Chamblee and the broadcaster had collaborated with the PGA Tour and commissioner Jay Monahan to “glorify” abuse directed at Reed.

• Tiger Woods meets tour stars over LIV threat



• FJ reveals expanded shoe range for A/W '22

However, according to Sia Nejad, an attorney and analyst with Win Daily Sports, the 32-year-old's legal action is destined to fail.

In a series of tweets, Nejad explained Reed’s complaints do not meet the threshold for defamation, and are clearly statements of opinion or facts – even without taking into account the nine-time PGA Tour winner’s status as a public figure.

Patrick Reed lawsuit: I specialized in defamation during the 13 years I practiced and I can tell you, without equivocation, that this lawsuit has zero legal merit and will not succeed. The facts as set out in the Complaint (Paragraphs 29 through 72)…

(1/8) — Sia Nejad (@SiaNejad) August 17, 2022

He also argues a claim that Chamblee is “a disciple of the Skip Bayless school of sports analysis”, rather than proving defamation, instead undermines Reed’s argument.

The complaint “it is more important to be loud than it is to be correct” and refers to Bayless’ feud with basketball star LeBron James. However, Nejad pointed out that "said school has thrived, in part, because such speech is protected by defamation law”.

• Your chance to win a lesson with Rory McIlroy!



• REVIEW: TaylorMade Hi-Toe 3 wedges



He also highlighted previous threats made by Tiger Woods to sue Chamblee following similar allegations in 2013. No lawsuit was ever brought.

Reed is a divisive figure in professional golf, having been involved in a number of controversies including allegations of cheating.

This is also not the first time he has taken legal action against Chamblee. Two years ago he issued the analyst with a cease-and-desist letter ordering the pundit to stop accusations he had cheated at the Hero World Challenge.