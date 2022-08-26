search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsLawyer explains why Patrick Reed won’t win $750m defamation case

Golf News

Lawyer explains why Patrick Reed won’t win $750m defamation case

By Jamie Hall18 August, 2022
Brandel Chamblee Patrick Reed LIV Golf PGA Tour Golf Channel
Patrick Reed Brandel Chamblee

Patrick Reed’s $750m lawsuit against Brandel Chamblee and Golf Channel has “zero legal merit”, a defamation specialist has claimed.

The 2018 Masters champion had papers filed on his behalf earlier this week alleging a nine-year campaign to “destroy his reputation”.

It also claimed Chamblee and the broadcaster had collaborated with the PGA Tour and commissioner Jay Monahan to “glorify” abuse directed at Reed.

• Tiger Woods meets tour stars over LIV threat

• FJ reveals expanded shoe range for A/W '22

However, according to Sia Nejad, an attorney and analyst with Win Daily Sports, the 32-year-old's legal action is destined to fail.

In a series of tweets, Nejad explained Reed’s complaints do not meet the threshold for defamation, and are clearly statements of opinion or facts – even without taking into account the nine-time PGA Tour winner’s status as a public figure.

He also argues a claim that Chamblee is “a disciple of the Skip Bayless school of sports analysis”, rather than proving defamation, instead undermines Reed’s argument.

The complaint “it is more important to be loud than it is to be correct” and refers to Bayless’ feud with basketball star LeBron James. However, Nejad pointed out that "said school has thrived, in part, because such speech is protected by defamation law”.

• Your chance to win a lesson with Rory McIlroy!

• REVIEW: TaylorMade Hi-Toe 3 wedges

He also highlighted previous threats made by Tiger Woods to sue Chamblee following similar allegations in 2013. No lawsuit was ever brought.

Reed is a divisive figure in professional golf, having been involved in a number of controversies including allegations of cheating.

This is also not the first time he has taken legal action against Chamblee. Two years ago he issued the analyst with a cease-and-desist letter ordering the pundit to stop accusations he had cheated at the Hero World Challenge.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Brandel Chamblee

Related Articles - Patrick Reed

Related Articles - LIV Golf

Related Articles - PGA Tour

Related Articles - Golf Channel

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
2022 Driver Test | Which one is going in my bag?
Drivers
play button
The most powerful PING irons ever? | PING i525 review
Ping
play button
I'll be using the Vokey SM9 wedges... and you should too
Titleist
play button
The driver that has it all? | COBRA LTDx drivers REVIEWED!
Cobra
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

BMW PGA Championship: 18 LIV Golf stars included in field
Tour pro wins "worst hole-in-one prize ever"
Scottie Scheffler explains bizarre "butt crack" injury
Rory McIlroy responds to Cam Smith rift rumours
"Hypocrites”: Lee Westwood rips PGA Tour stars

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
How to make a consistent backswing
Watch
play button
Let your arms and shoulders work together
Watch
play button
Increase your stability for more consistency
Watch
play button
Maintain your balance throughout golf swing
Watch
See all videos right arrow