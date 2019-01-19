search
Golf News

Leading female amateurs receive best invites EVER

By bunkered.co.uk13 January, 2019
Since the start of the year, we’ve seen many of the leading male pros share their Masters invites on social media, with the first major of the year now less than three months away.

However, in the past few days, more special invites have been dispatched from Augusta National Golf Club, this time to some of the world’s best young female players ahead of the inaugural Augusta National Women’s Amateur.

As you can imagine, excitement levels among the young women for the event is high, with many taking to social media to show off their invite because, well, you would if you were in their shoes, wouldn’t you?

One of the tweets prompted a response from LPGA Tour star Cheyenne Woods who, like the majority of her professional peers, has never been afforded the opportunity to play at the famed club.

The inaugural Augusta National Women’s Amateur will be held the week prior to the Masters and will be a 54-hole event, with the first two rounds at Champions Retreat Golf Club in Augusta and the final 18 holes at Augusta National on the Saturday before the Masters.

The field is limited to 72, with invitees determined by awarding winners of other recognised championships and using the Women’s World Amateur Golf Ranking.

The event is expected to be televised and will be distributed on digital platforms around the world. Daily tickets onto the grounds of Augusta National for the final round are also set to be made available.

