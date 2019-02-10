search
Leading pro urges European Tour and LET to work together

By bunkered.co.uk10 February, 2019
Pablo Larrazabal

Spanish golfer Pablo Larrazabal believes the European Tour should step in to work with the Ladies European Tour.

Earlier this week, the four-time European Tour winner tweeted the following:

His comment was prompted by an article in the Spanish press, which spoke to a number of Larrazabal’s compatriots in the women’s game about inequality and the lack of playing opportunities on the LET.

In it, LET player Noemi Jimenez laid bare the difficulty of making a living on the tour.

“Last year I finished in 19th place in the LET Order of Merit and at the end of the year I was doing accounts with my advisor. Without sponsors, I would have netted €100.

Keith Pelley

“It may seem incredible, but it is because of the amount of expenses we have and I can because I do not have a family or a large mortgage. Otherwise, it would be impossible.”

However, it is understood that the European Tour, LPGA and R&A did approach the LET with a takeover bid early last year, which the LET rejected.

At the time, European Tour chief Keith Pelley said he was ‘surprised’ that the ‘really genuine offer’ was knocked back.

Twelve months on, it is unclear whether this offer of support is still on the table.

Currently, there are 16 regular season events listed on the 2019 Ladies European Tour schedule.

