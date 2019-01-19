LEAKED PICS - Nike's grass-inspired golf shoes

It’s only January 14 but you could be forgiven for thinking that it’s April 1 with the unveiling of these new Nike golf shoes.



The people behind the ‘Swoosh’ are apparently set to release a new version of their popular Air Max 1 golf ‘sneaker’ called ‘Grass’.

Inspired (if you hadn’t already guessed) by golf courses, the main upper of the shoe is meant to resemble rough with fairways represented by the laces.



• Matt Kuchar at the centre of caddie storm



• How this Scottish club TREBLED its junior membership in 2018

Away from the unusual, eye-catching upper, the shoes reportedly feature all of the same tech and performance benefits of the rest of the Air Max 1 range, including a Zoom Air midsole and gum rubber outsole.

• Top new bag for Scottish caddie Connelly

• Golfers salute retiring tennis great Murray



It remains to be seen who, amongst a tour staff that includes the likes of Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Jason Day and Francesco Molinari, will be bold enough to wear them on the PGA Tour or European Tour this season.

The shoes are also expected to go on general sale. Would you wear them?