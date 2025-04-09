Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Lee Westwood has named two fellow LIV Golf stars who could cause an upset at the Masters.

A total of 12 players from the Saudi-backed circuit are set to lineup at Augusta National this week for the first major of the season.

Jon Rahm spearheads the dozen, while seven of the 12 are making a return to the iconic venue as former winners of the Green Jacket.

And Westwood, who finished runner-up at the Masters in 2010 and 2016, reckons two of them have what it takes to contend once again.

Speaking on the talkSPORT Breakfast Show, the Englishman said: “I don’t think you can discount Sergio [Garcia], the way he’s been playing at the moment. He’s in an incredible vein of form.

• Robert MacIntyre to reunite with dad at the Masters

• How I spent $250 in the Masters Shop (without buying a gnome)

“And Charl Schwartzel finished second in the LIV event last week, he’s a former Masters champion.

“I think it’s very much horses for courses around Augusta and that’s why you get so many repeat winners.

“You’ve really got to know the golf course well, so any previous Masters champion that is playing well and carrying a bit of form, I think he’s got a chance.”

Garcia, making his 100th appearance in a major championship this week, won the Masters in 2017 and arrives on the back of winning LIV Golf Hong Kong last month.

Meanwhile, Schwartzel slipped into the Green Jacket in 2011, and the South African’s last result was a solo second effort in Miami last week.

Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson, Patrick Reed and Bubba Watson are the other past champions competing at Augusta.

• The Masters: My first walk around Amen Corner was a dream come true

• Rory McIlroy issues injury update ahead of latest Masters title tilt

Despite never winning the tournament, Westwood insists lifting the Masters trophy isn’t always a result of playing your best golf.

“I’ve always felt like Augusta is the kind of place, where you don’t need to have your A game, but you need to know where your misses are going to be,” he said.

“Because it’s very much a golf course where you’ve got to miss it in the right place.

“You’re going to hit a few good golf shots close to the hole, but it’s really keeping away from the big numbers, and playing it into areas strategically, where you know you can get it up and down from.”

John Turnbull A graduate of the University of Stirling, John joined the bunkered team in 2023 as a Content Producer, with a responsibility for covering all breaking news, tour news, grassroots content and much more besides. A keen golfer, he plays the majority of his golf at Falkirk Golf Club. Top of his 'bucket list' is a round of Pebble Beach... ideally in the company of Gareth Bale.