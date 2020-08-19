search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsLee Westwood blasts BBC over "insulting" women's coverage

Golf News

Lee Westwood blasts BBC over "insulting" women's coverage

By Michael McEwan18 August, 2020
Lee Westwood AIG Women's Open BBC Sky Sports Golf golf on TV Royal Troon women's golf Major Championships The Telegraph
Lee Westwood

Lee Westwood has hit out at the BBC over its decision to air highlights from this week’s AIG Women’s Open at an anti-social hour.

The broadcaster’s final round package from this week’s tournament at Royal Troon will begin on BBC 2 at 11.55pm on Sunday.

Red button coverage of the championship will also only be available on Sunday from 9pm.

The live rights for all four rounds of the only women’s major taking place in Europe this year are held by subscription broadcaster Sky Sports Golf. However, the Beeb has rights to highlights, which it has, in the words of former world No.1 Lee Westwood, shoved into the “graveyard” slot.

• New date announced for Scottish Open

• Tiger's son dominates junior golf event

• Eddie Pep brands LSO "painfully slow"

Speaking to The Telegraph, the Englishman called the decision “really disappointing”. He said: “I know BBC TV has been turning its back on golf for years - this is first time in 55 years that it will not screen one day of live golf from any event, anywhere -  but if you have the rights to one of the biggest events, in global terms, that will happen in Britain this summer, then why not put on the highlights at a watchable time, not after the graveyard shift has started?”

LISTEN! HOW TO FIX WOMEN'S
GOLF'S SLOW PLAY PROBLEM...

Westwood added that the strong British contingent set to contest the title should have persuaded the BBC to give the event a more favourable spot on the schedule. There are, after all, three English golfers in the world’s top 50, including the 2018 Women’s Open champion, Georgia Hall.

“It’s an insult and it makes no sense as there are loads of the British up there in the rankings They clearly deserve better.”

• Pro adds Black Lives Matter stick to bag

• How Justin Thomas has already made $2m this week

In a statement, a BBC spokesperson said: "The BBC is committed to broadcasting a broad range of sports – live or highlights – and during this period, alongside the Women’s Open, will be showing snooker, cricket, athletics, rugby league and esports. 

"With a busy schedule across all platforms, we’re pleased to have the Women’s Open on BBC Two, to reach a wider audience and also on BBC iPlayer for those wanting to catch up on the action. Highlights of the final day will be available to watch at an earlier time of 9pm on the Red Button with highlights from days 1-3 available at 10pm.

The 2020 AIG Women’s Open gets underway at Royal Troon – the first time in its history it has been played at the Ayrshire course – on Thursday, with Japan’s Hinako Shibuno defending.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Lee Westwood

Related Articles - AIG Women's Open

Related Articles - BBC

Related Articles - Sky Sports Golf

Related Articles - golf on TV

Related Articles - Royal Troon

Related Articles - women's golf

Related Articles - Major Championships

Related Articles - The Telegraph

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
THE EASY WAY TO HIT A FADE | GOLF EXPLAINED
Golf Lessons
play button
THE BEST EVER TAYLORMADE IRONS – P7MB, P7MC & P770 review
TaylorMade Irons
play button
THE EASY WAY TO HIT A DRAW | GOLF EXPLAINED
golf coaching
play button
The one swing thought EVERY golfer needs
lessons
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

R&A "absolutely committed" to improving prize funds for female pros
Injured Brooks Koepka to miss remainder of the season
bunkered branches out with new golf breaks venture
Muirfield to stage AIG Women's Open for first time
Greens destroyed at top Scots course after chemical 'blunder'

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Stop de-lofting your club
Watch
play button
Keep working on the right things
Watch
play button
Ball position and takeaway
Watch
play button
Get your takeaway right
Watch
See all videos right arrow