Lee Westwood calls for English courses to be re-opened

Lee Westwood has called on authorities to “see sense” and re-open England’s courses ahead of a debate in parliament today.

The country’s golf facilities were instructed to close on November 5 as part of tighter COVID-19 mitigation measures.

Those restrictions are due to be relaxed on December 4 but it is believed that golf and other outdoor sports could be granted an exemption allowing them to resume this week.

A parliamentary debate on the subject of re-opening courses will be heard later today after a petition calling for golf to be allowed during the latest coronavirus lockdown attracted more than a quarter of a million signatures.

Speaking to The Telegraph, former world No.1 Westwood revealed his hope that the decision will fall in the sport’s favour.

“Golf has shown itself to be the great socially distanced sport and not only are the physical benefits enormous, but the positives it can bring for mental health are even bigger, especially during times like this,” he said.

“I urge the powers-that-be to see sense and allow the fairways to reopen as soon as possible.”

The All-Party Parliamentary Group for Golf is leading the battle to allow the sport to resume.

In a letter to the Prime Minister earlier this month, the group espoused the physical and mental benefits of the sport, saying: “In reality, a round of golf affords greater COVID security than comparable activities of walking, running and cycling in an urban area.”

Today's debate, lasting 90 minutes, will take place in Westminster Hall from 4.30pm, and will be screened on Parliament TV.