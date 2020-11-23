search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsLee Westwood calls for English courses to be re-opened

Golf News

Lee Westwood calls for English courses to be re-opened

By Michael McEwan23 November, 2020
Lee Westwood The Telegraph Golf in England golf courses COVID-19 coronavirus lockdown All-Party Parliamentary Group for Golf parliament
English Flag

Lee Westwood has called on authorities to “see sense” and re-open England’s courses ahead of a debate in parliament today.

The country’s golf facilities were instructed to close on November 5 as part of tighter COVID-19 mitigation measures.

Those restrictions are due to be relaxed on December 4 but it is believed that golf and other outdoor sports could be granted an exemption allowing them to resume this week.

• WATCH: Pro hits 439-yard bomb at Joburg Open

• Bryson set himself up to fail, says Lowry

• Is golf banned under Level 4 in Scotland?

A parliamentary debate on the subject of re-opening courses will be heard later today after a petition calling for golf to be allowed during the latest coronavirus lockdown attracted more than a quarter of a million signatures.

Speaking to The Telegraph, former world No.1 Westwood revealed his hope that the decision will fall in the sport’s favour.

Listen!

WHAT RORY NEEDS TO DO TO WIN THE MASTERS

“Golf has shown itself to be the great socially distanced sport and not only are the physical benefits enormous, but the positives it can bring for mental health are even bigger, especially during times like this,” he said.

“I urge the powers-that-be to see sense and allow the fairways to reopen as soon as possible.”

• Club donates remaining funds as it closes

• WATCH - Carly Booth stars in Paddy Power ad

The All-Party Parliamentary Group for Golf is leading the battle to allow the sport to resume. 

In a letter to the Prime Minister earlier this month, the group espoused the physical and mental benefits of the sport, saying: “In reality, a round of golf affords greater COVID security than comparable activities of walking, running and cycling in an urban area.”

Today's debate, lasting 90 minutes, will take place in Westminster Hall from 4.30pm, and will be screened on Parliament TV.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Lee Westwood

Related Articles - The Telegraph

Related Articles - Golf in England

Related Articles - golf courses

Related Articles - COVID-19

Related Articles - coronavirus

Related Articles - lockdown

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
THE MOST DIFFICULT LIES IN GOLF | GOLF EXPLAINED
Golf Lessons
play button
AM I A GOOD ENOUGH GOLFER TO USE A SET OF BLADES???
blades
play button
PICKING OUR FAVOURITE UTILITY IRON - Callaway X Forged UT vs TaylorMade SIM UDI vs Titleist U•500
Utility Irons
play button
HOW TO GAIN 20 YARDS OFF THE TEE | GOLF EXPLAINED
Golf Lessons
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

WATCH: This is why you don't work on your swing next to a busy road...
English golf courses get date for re-opening
Lee Westwood calls for English courses to be re-opened
Gary Player in fight to retrieve auction-listed trophies
Tiger Woods and son Charlie to team-up in first pro event

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
A bad grip will lead to bad swings
Watch
play button
Denis Pugh gives pro Stephen McCarthy a whirlwind lesson
Watch
play button
Weaken your grip to hit a fade
Callaway
play button
Open up your left foot to get through the ball
Watch
See all videos right arrow