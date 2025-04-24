Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Former world No.1 Lee Westwood has urged golfers to sign up to Prostate Cancer UK’s Big Golf Race this year.

In a special video, the LIV Golf star has been joined by fellow golfers Matt Wallace, Charley Hull and Gemma Dryburgh to encourage golfers to tackle the game’s biggest fundraising challenge in the UK.

England white ball cricket captain Harry Brook and international rugby stars Dan Biggar and Kenny Logan also feature in the video, alongside Scotland’s most decorated Olympian, Duncan Scott, and golf personalities Josh Denzel and Dan Grieve

“Prostate Cancer UK’s work in golf is having a big impact both on and off the course, and I’m excited to see what 2025 holds for The Big Golf Race which I know has been a big hit with golfers across the UK,” said Westwood.

“Playing multiple rounds of golf in a day is tough going, so I salute each and every golfer who is taking on The Big Golf Race this summer and wish them the best of luck.

“One-in-eight men will get diagnosed with prostate cancer, so I’m sure that most golf clubs in the UK will have been affected by the disease in some way.

“As a man in my early 50s, I know it’s important for me to be aware of my risk of prostate cancer and the steps I can take.

“The golf community has backed Prostate Cancer UK brilliantly so far, but I hope to see even more golfers out on the course this summer, continuing that support and raising money to help save lives.”

The Big Golf Race – Prostate Cancer UK’s most successful fundraiser – was launched four years ago, and over 14,000 golfers have tackled it so far. They’ve raised an incredible £4.4 million to help fund pioneering research aimed at transforming the diagnosis and treatment of prostate cancer.

Golfers can complete 36, 72, or even 100 holes in a day during the longer, sunnier months – all in support of life-saving prostate cancer research. Last year, more than 2,800 golfers took part, collectively raising over £1 million.

“It’s great to see Lee and so many more famous sports men and women joining us in encouraging people to sign up to The Big Golf Race,” said Seren Evans, Head of Events and Community Fundraising at Prostate Cancer UK.

“We’re hugely grateful to them for using their platform to encourage other golfers to go the distance for men this summer, and hopefully they can inspire even more golf fans to round up their mates and hit the course to help make 2025 The Big Golf Race’s most successful year yet.”

According to independent research recently commissioned by Prostate Cancer UK, 55% of surveyed people said they would consider taking on The Big Golf Race this year.

Golfers who sign-up to The Big Golf Race will receive a fundraising pack, including golf balls, tees, pencils and a fundraising guide, plus there are opportunities to earn incentive gifts from the challenge.

Every golfer who raises £250 will be entered into a draw to win a golf holiday to Aphrodite Hills in Cyprus, while the overall top fundraiser will claim the ultimate golf package worth £3,000, courtesy of Titleist.

For more information and to sign-up to The Big Golf Race, click here.