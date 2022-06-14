search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsLee Westwood concedes Ryder Cup captaincy "in jeopardy"

Golf News

Lee Westwood concedes Ryder Cup captaincy "in jeopardy"

By Michael McEwan08 June, 2022
Lee Westwood Ryder Cup LIV Golf DP World Tour Tour News Ian Poulter
Lee Westwood Liv Golf

As he prepares to make his LIV Golf debut, Lee Westwood has admitted that his hopes of becoming a European Ryder Cup captain hang in the balance.

Long regarded as a certainty to lead the side one day, the former world No.1 may now never get that chance.

Although unconfirmed, it is understood that the DP World Tour – which handles the European interest in the Ryder Cup – could be prepared to issue lifetime bans to all member players who play in the new Saudi-funded, Greg Norman-fronted start-up circuit.

Several DP World Tour players are in the field at the Centurion Club for this week’s inaugural LIV event. This is in open defiance of the tour, which rejected all release requests.

• Report: DeChambeau & Reed set to join LIV Golf

• 12 big moments from Mickelson LIV Golf presser

Speaking ahead of Thursday’s opening round, Westwood, 11 times a player in the Ryder Cup, conceded that his participation may have scuppered his hopes of every leading the European side.

“That’s obviously something I have to take into account,” he said. “I’m not sure about playing. I’m 50 next April. But obviously the captaincy, that could be in jeopardy.

“What I would say is that I’m a member of the PGA Tour while I’m [playing] on the DP World Tour and that’s had no effect in the past on people having been captains.

“LIV Golf is another tour, so why should it be any different?”

One of the cornerstones of recent European successes in the Ryder Cup, Ian Poulter finds himself in a similar position to fellow Englishman Poulter.

• Golf writer coming to LIV despite no pass

• Johnson resigns PGA Tour membership

The architect of the ‘Miracle at Medinah’ in 2012 acknowledged that playing in the LIV Series is an “unknown risk”.

“We don’t know how the DP World Tour are going to view it so obviously it’s a factor,” he said. “I’m as interested as you are to see how it plays out.

“I’d like to think that it wouldn’t [hurt my captaincy chances]. All the golf that I’ve played around the world in all the different countries and different tours that I’ve played on, I don’t see why this should be any different.”

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Lee Westwood

Related Articles - Ryder Cup

Related Articles - LIV Golf

Related Articles - DP World Tour

Related Articles - Tour News

Related Articles - Ian Poulter

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
2022 Driver Test | Which one is going in my bag?
Drivers
play button
The most powerful PING irons ever? | PING i525 review
Ping
play button
I'll be using the Vokey SM9 wedges... and you should too
Titleist
play button
The driver that has it all? | COBRA LTDx drivers REVIEWED!
Cobra
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Brandel Chamblee wants LIV duo removed from Hall of Fame
US Open 2022: First round tee times in full
7 records which could fall at the US Open
Jon Rahm fears for Ryder Cup’s future
Brooks Koepka blasts media interest in LIV Golf

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
How to improve your ball flight
Callaway
play button
Denis Pugh’s tips for swinging on plane
Watch
play button
Hold your finish to improve your discipline
Watch
play button
Control your rhythm and tempo
Watch
See all videos right arrow