Lee Westwood says it’s “disappointing” that the PGA Tour can’t resolve the current divide between itself and LIV Golf.

The Englishman is making his Champions Tour debut this week in the US Senior Open at Newport Country Club and believes he is among the players that fans want to follow.

Despite admitting he is pleased to see the governing bodies try to find a way to unite the game, Westwood voiced his frustration that it’s not yet been achieved.

“I think at any level it’s disappointing they can’t resolve it,” the 51-year-old said ahead of this week’s major.

“But the Champions Tour for me is important because people have watched myself and other guys out here play for the last 30, 40 years, and they build relationships with those players, and they’ve seen us grow as players and people.

“Yes, people want to see the youngsters, the new guys on the block coming through and contending, but they also want to see the guys they’ve made a bond with over the last 30, 40 years.

“Because, from what I’ve seen, watching a bit of the tournament last week, Padraig is still playing some great golf and it’s entertaining. At the end of the day, we’re in the entertainment industry.

“It’s nice that the USGA and PGA of America and the R&A are trying to find a way to get everybody together more often.”

It comes after fellow countryman Richard Bland was denied a Champions Tour exemption last month, despite winning the Senior PGA Championship.

Westwood remained unconvinced that a strong performance this week would persuade people to see the importance of players from the rival tours coming together.

However, the former world No.1 claimed everybody that he has talked to is happy to see the two LIV golfers teeing it up in Newport.

“The consensus of everybody that I talked to said it’s great to see myself and Richard playing here,” Westwood added.

“I think, when you look at the US Open two weeks ago or the Masters or the PGA Championship, people are happy to see Bryson or Cam or Jon Rahm coming and playing in those big events.

“It’s basically getting all the best players together in one tournament to compete against each other, and that’s what you want at the highest level. You want all the best players there.”

Westwood has been eligible to compete in senior majors since 2023 but decided to make this week his first after conflicting travel arrangements.

