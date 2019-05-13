Take a bow, Lee Westwood.



The former world No.1 once again demonstrated why he is such a good follow on social media by shutting down controversial TV host Piers Morgan. Westwood, 46, took the Good Morning Britain anchor to task over a tweet he posted in relation to Mental Health Awareness Week.

Taking place from today, Mental Health Awareness Week is hosted by the Mental Health Foundation, a charity dedicated to finding and addressing the sources of mental health problems.



Morgan, 54, tweeted:

As it’s apparently #MentalHealthAwarenessWeek (isn’t that every week these days?) can we please have some high profile people talking about their mental strength & resilience & explaining how they achieve it?

Far more useful than celebrity self-pitying ‘woe is me’ wallowing. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) May 13, 2019

To which Westwood replied:

I play one of the most mentally draining sports there is. It’s a constant challenge to stay positive and I’m one of the more successful ones. I wouldn’t ever dare to compare what I go through with people that struggle day to day with serious mental health difficulties. — Lee Westwood (@WestwoodLee) May 13, 2019

This excellent tweet comes less than 24 hours after it was announced that Westwood will host the 2020 British Masters at Close House.



Seeing the sparring back and forth between the two, the official Close House Twitter account laid down a gauntlet to Morgan…

Definitely.

If Mr Westwood's got the balls, I've got the game. https://t.co/s3Uhhfial2 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) May 13, 2019

Our money's on Lee...

