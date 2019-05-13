search
Lee Westwood has perfect reply to Piers Morgan's "mental health" tweet

By Michael McEwan13 May, 2019
Take a bow, Lee Westwood.

The former world No.1 once again demonstrated why he is such a good follow on social media by shutting down controversial TV host Piers Morgan. Westwood, 46, took the Good Morning Britain anchor to task over a tweet he posted in relation to Mental Health Awareness Week.

Taking place from today, Mental Health Awareness Week is hosted by the Mental Health Foundation, a charity dedicated to finding and addressing the sources of mental health problems.

• Niall Horan unveils new event for male and female pros

• Scots tour pro hints he could quit golf soon

Morgan, 54, tweeted:

To which Westwood replied:

This excellent tweet comes less than 24 hours after it was announced that Westwood will host the 2020 British Masters at Close House.

Seeing the sparring back and forth between the two, the official Close House Twitter account laid down a gauntlet to Morgan…

Our money's on Lee...

