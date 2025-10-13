Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Lee Westwood was one of a number of big names in the world of golf to pay tribute to his former caddie John ‘Scotchy’ Graham.

A statement from Caddie World on Sunday announced the passing of Graham, who confirmed the legendary European caddie had lost his battle with cancer.

“So sad to announce we have lost our friend John ‘Scotchy’ Graham following a long brave battle with illness,” the statement read.

“A friend to everyone who crossed his path we will remember him as a big personality with a smile and a story for every occasion. Our thoughts and prayers go to his children, family and friends everywhere.”

Graham enjoyed an incredible career on the bag, working with some of the biggest names in European golf.

One of those was former world No. 1 Westwood, who Graham partnered with during Team Europe’s thumping victory at the 2004 Ryder Cup at Oak Hill.

Taking to Instagram, Westwood shared an image of the pair celebrating alongside each other with the caption: “Rest in peace Scotchy xxx”

Another stalwart in the caddying game in Alastair McLean also took social media to his own tribute to ‘Scotchy’.

McLean, who worked alongside Colin Montgomerie throughout his career, wrote on Facebook: “Terrible news this morning to learn that John Graham, aka Scotchy, had made his way up to the fairways in heaven.

“What a man he was. Never a dull moment when Scotchy was in your company. His stories were famous for the humour and insight.

“Stuff you just couldn’t make up. We will all miss you my friend. Just remember, you might need one less club up there with the air being a bit lighter.

“Thoughts with Caroline and all the family. Gone but never forgotten.”

Another long-time caddie in Craig Connelly added on Twitter: “‘Legend’ is banded around and used very loosely these days. But there was no bigger ‘legend’ than ‘Scotchy’.

“He had the biggest heart and had time for everyone but for me it was his quick wit and sense of humour. His stories are LEGENDERY and his, will last the test of time.”

Over on Instagram, Justin Rose labelled Graham a ‘legend’, a sentiment echoed by Rose’s caddie Mark ‘Fooch’ Fulcher.