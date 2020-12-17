Lee Westwood: My life in pictures

In almost thirty years as a tour pro, Lee Westwood has seen and done pretty much everything.

He’s been world No.1, won more than 40 times, tasted both glory and defeat in the Ryder Cup, topped the European Tour Order of Merit three times, and recovered from the kind of slump that most others would have struggled to come back from.

The only thing missing from his CV is a major victory and yet, whilst that’s the top-line statistic when it comes to his career in the game’s four biggest events, it doesn’t even come close to telling the whole story. Three runner-up finishes and 16 other top-10s show just how competitive the Englishman has been in the game’s defining events. And he's not done yet...

Exclusively for bunkered, he reflects on the highs and lows of his decorated career.

Hit the NEXT button below to get started.