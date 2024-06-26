Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

A year later than he might have planned, Lee Westwood is making his senior debut this week – and, so far, he’s absolutely loving it.

The Englishman became eligible for the over-50s circuit when he hit the big five-oh in April last year.

However, he has not yet done so, partly due to a ban from all PGA Tour sanctioned circuits imposed on players who joined the LIV Golf League.

That changes this week.

An invitation extended to the former world No.1 by the USGA will see Westwood peg it up in the US Senior Open, taking place at Newport Country Club on Rhode Island.

• Tour winner points fingers after shock Olympic news

• 9 big names set for Open Final Qualifying

“My game is in very good shape,” said Westwood, who finished third at LIV Golf Nashville last week, his best finish of the season. “I’m hitting the ball well, hitting it a long way. Putting’s good, which it has to be to contend in tournaments no matter where you play.

“I’m looking forward to this week and looking forward to the first couple of rounds, playing with a couple of old friends, Miguel [Angel Jimenez] and Jerry Kelly.”

It’s early days for Westwood on the silver-haired circuit but one thing he has already noticed is a significant difference in the pace of play.

“Practice rounds out here are way faster than everywhere else,” he added. “It’s such a joy, and it’s so refreshing to play nine holes in two hours in a practice round. It’s incredible.

“If the old guys can do it, why can’t the young guys do it?”

• Martin Kaymer baffled by PGA Tour-LIV Golf split

• Westwood ‘disappointed’ tour can’t resolve LIV problem

A very good question, indeed.

Westwood, of course, went his entire career without tasting major glory but he’s hoping he can put that right on the over-50s scene.

“I think the major championships, and more so maybe a US Open, test every aspect of your game,” he added. “You have to hit the ball straight, keep it in the fairway. Obviously, your iron play has to be good, and it’s easier from the fairway.

“You are going to miss greens, so your short game has to be good. You’re going to have to scramble a little bit, so you know you need to make those five- to ten-footers. And you have to putt well.

“It really does test every aspect [of your game]g, and generally the best player on the week comes out on top.”

Michael McEwan is the Deputy Editor of bunkered and has been part of the team since 2004. In that time, he has interviewed almost every major figure within the sport, from Jack Nicklaus, to Rory McIlroy, to Donald Trump. The host of the multi award-winning bunkered Podcast and a member of Balfron Golfing Society, Michael is the author of three books and is the 2023 PPA Scotland 'Writer of the Year' and 'Columnist of the Year'. Dislikes white belts, yellow balls and iron headcovers. Likes being drawn out of the media ballot to play Augusta National. Deputy Editor