Lee Westwood has become the latest high-profile golfer to speak out against the prospect of Americans being paid to play in the Ryder Cup.

Speaking on the latest episode of The bunkered Podcast, the Englishman – a veteran of 11 editions of the biennial dust-up – criticised plans to share $4million between the 12 men who ultimately make US captain Keegan Bradley’s side for Bethpage.

The story, which has yet to be confirmed by the PGA of America, was first reported by The Telegraph last week.

It would mean the United States’ players are financially compensated for taking part in the Ryder Cup for the first time in the event’s near 100-year history.

US players do already receive $200,000 to donate to a charity of their choice but this figure would be paid directly into their bank accounts. And, like Rory McIlroy, Justin Rose and various others who have spoken out against it, Westwood is unimpressed.

“The Ryder Cup is a huge money-making machine for people now and different organisations, but to my mind, the players shouldn’t be paid to play,” said the 51-year-old. “You’ve had a successful year. Yeah, maybe make a donation to the players’ charities. That would be nice. But certainly not paying the players.

“I’ve teed it up in 11 Ryder Cups and not once have I ever thought I should be getting paid to do this. You’re playing for the honor of representing Europe in my case, and I would think the United States in in the Americans’ case.

“When you just tee it up and you’re not playing for anything, that’s when you get real drama. You see what people are really made of when they’re representing a lot of people, not just themselves.”

In a wide-ranging chat, Westwood also revealed that he has all but given up hope of ever captaining Europe in the contest.

Once a shoo-in for the job, the Englishman’s prospects took a hit when he joined the LIV Golf League in 2022. And whilst his Majesticks GC co-captain Ian Poulter still harbours ambitions of leading the side, Westwood is much less optimistic.

“They’re dwindling all the time,” he said of his prospects. “We’re not members of the European Tour and that’s one of the rules, that you have to be a member. So it’s impossible and once you understand that, there’s not really any point in talking or thinking about it too much. You’re trying to achieve the unachievable.

“Would I have liked to have done it? Yeah, I think I probably would. But would I miss not doing it? No, I don’t think I would. I won’t lose any sleep over not being the Ryder Cup captain. It would have been a nice thing to say you’ve done. But I took I took most joy from being a player and playing in it. I always loved to tee it up and to try and win a point for my teammates and for Team Europe. That’s what really gave me a buzz.”

Westwood was appearing on the podcast to promote a brand-new documentary about Majesticks GC.

‘Inside The Ropes’ will give viewers a detailed, fly-on-the-wall account of how the team is being developed, both on and off the golf course.

Majesticks GC was the only side to allow a film crew unfettered access throughout the 2024 season, with the results condensed into six episodes that will be available to view exclusively on the team’s YouTube channel from Sunday, November 24, 2024. Click here for more details.

