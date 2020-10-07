search
Golf News

Lee Westwood questions "no fans" policy

By Michael McEwan07 October, 2020
Ahead of this week's BMW PGA Championship, former world No.1 Lee Westwood has questioned why fans continue to be locked out of European Tour events.

The Ryder Cup hero took to Twitter to ask why a limited number of older fans cannot be accommodated on-site at Wentworth as the tour stages its 17th counting event following its restart from lockdown. 

Just over a week ago, the PGA Tour announced that it will welcome back spectators for the first time since the PLAYERS Championship at the Bermuda Championship, taking place at the end of this month. 

It had been hoped that up to 650 fans would attend each of the final two rounds of last week's Scottish Open at The Renaissance. However, a tightening of restrictions by the Scottish Government put paid to those plans and, at present, there is no sign of a change to the protocols - much to Westwood's disappointment.

He tweeted: "Explain to me why we couldn’t have let a limited number of over 55s into the @BMWPGA this week to watch us? Outdoors, possible to socially distance. If people didn’t feel comfortable watching a group they could’ve moved to another or leave. Masks, sanitizer, give people options.

In a follow-up tweet, he added: "Ok ok ... allow over 40s in. I think it’s fairly obvious who the spreaders are. Every town or city with a uni is up there on the infections list."

French pro Romain Langasque, the winner of the recent ISPS Handa Wales Open, echoed Westwood's sentiments, saying: "Public allowed in a stadium but not on a golf course."

In response to Westwood's tweets, a spokesperson for the European Tour told bunkered.co.uk: "Decisions regarding the appearance or non-appearance of spectators at our events are made by the respective Governments and Public Health Authorities of the country where we are playing. 

"As we have done since our restart in July, we abide by these decisions.”

