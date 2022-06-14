Lee Westwood roasted over “super league” tweet

Sometimes, it’s better to say nothing.

Lee Westwood will probably be reflecting on that very keenly after being accused of hypocrisy over a year-old tweet.

Back in April last year, top-level football was embroiled in controversy when 12 of Europe’s biggest clubs decided to form a breakaway league.

The plans fell apart within two days amid pressure from fans.

At the time, Westwood took to social media to make his feelings known, posting a gif of a man making snow angels on top of a huge amount of banknotes.

However, his amusing tweet has come back to bite him following his involvement in the controversial LIV Series, which begins today.

With vast appearance fees reportedly being paid to entice players to take part in the rebel tour, the irony was not lost on golf fans – and boy, did they let Westwood know.

Take a look at some of the responses...



Westwood has repeatedly defended his part in the LIV Series, which is being financially backed by the Saudi government’s Public Investment Fund.

The scheme has faced criticism amid allegations of sportswashing – the act of using sport to improve a reputation.